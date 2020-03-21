How popular is online casino gambling in Canada?

A few years ago online gambling in Canada was quite unpopular. Has the situation changed? Yes, drastically. Most Canadians have embraced online gambling. Online casino websites are smiling to the bank every day.
Do you know that Canadian laws used to prohibit online gambling in the country? Those laws prohibited the operation of a web-based gambling casino site from Canada. This means that Canadian players can register with casino sites that operate from other countries.
However, all that has changed. Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about online gambling in Canada.
Facts about online casinos you need to know
- Online gambling is gaining more popularity
- Canada laws used to prohibit the operation of web-based online gambling websites. In other words, hosting of any casino site within the shorelines of Canada was not permitted and illegal
- They are so many online casinos that allow players who reside in Canada to register on their website
- The most trusted casino sites that Canadian players should register with are licensed by Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC).
- Online casinos that accept cryptocurrency are available
How to know the safest online casino website in Canada?
- The most secure banking methods like PayPal, Master Card, Skrill, Neteller are available on casino sites that accept Canadians
- They are licensed by top Gambling Authorities like Kahnawake Gaming Commission
- They offer various games from trustworthy software developers
- The casino sites have low wagering requirements
- Audited by a third party like eCOGRA of Fair
- Makes use of 128 bit SSL encryption technology
Growth in the Canadian online casino industry
Statistics have shown that the rate of online casino growth has improved especially in the last 2 years. Studies show that there are more than 100 casinos that accept Canadian players. Some of the notable software providers that develop games for most of these Canadian casino sites are NetEnt, Dragonfish, Playtech and Microgaming.
The income generated from online gambling in Canada is staggering. It runs into billions of dollars yearly. Canadians have embraced online gambling on both Canadian sites and offshore web-based casino sites with so much passion. According to a report released by the Canadian Gambling Association, the National Economic Benefits of the Canadian Gaming Industry Report of 2019, states that legalized gaming generated $16.1 billion.
How safe is it to play online casinos in Canada?
Yes, it is safe. The safest sites to play are those registered and licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC). This way you are sure that all your winnings will be paid out and your details are safe and secure. Anything short of registering with this may not be advisable.
Is playing online casinos in Canada legal?
Like we mentioned earlier, gambling of any kind used to be outlawed in Canada. However, all that has changed. Just choose your favourite online casino and start playing. In other words, online gambling is legal in Canada.
Finally, both land-based and online casinos are making waves in Canada. You can enjoy various games such as live dealers, baccarat, roulette, blackjack and so on both online and in a land-based casino in Canada. It is expected that the casino industry in the country will compete favourably with other countries in no distant time. Always stake responsibly!
Image(s): Shutterstock.com