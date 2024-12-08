How High Can Dogecoin Go In 2025? Analysts Prefer Pepe And This New Altcoin

Dogecoin has been defying gravity lately with the strength of its recent moves. However, crypto experts are predicting that the rival meme coin Pepe and upstart GambleFi gem Rollblock ($RBLK) offer better returns at this point in the cycle with 50x forecasts. Let’s take a look…
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Rallies On Musk Push… Can It Reach A Dollar?
Dogecoin is up 5% this week to reach $0.44 after an incredible run that has added 130% to the Dogecoin price in just one month of trading. Much of this meteoric rise has been put down to Dogecoin’s top cheerleader Elon Musk and his recent formation of the Department of Government Efficiency. This should result in many memorable memes for Dogecoin during the coming Trump presidency.
Dogecoin recently broke out against its Bitcoin pair, with Dogecoin rising by more than 6% against the largest cryptocurrency. This is incredibly bullish for Dogecoin, which remains more than 40% below its all-time high and should break the $1 mark within Q1 of 2025.
Pepe ($PEPE) Listings Propel Price 149%
Pepe has a much smaller market cap than Dogecoin, currently at $8.98 billion. Pepe has also had an incredible month, rising by 149% to reach $0.000021. Because of its smaller size, Pepe will likely return a larger gain during the upcoming bull run, leading many Pepe analysts to predict growth of many multiples during 2025.
Pepe saw an incredibly bullish catalyst recently as it was added to the Coinbase exchange, the largest crypto market in the US. Pepe also found its way onto the Robinhood trading platform, which will see a surge in liquidity for Pepe that should counterbalance any selling pressure in the short term. Currently, short-term holders dominate the Pepe supply, which could be a cause for concern as we approach key resistance levels for Pepe.
Rollblock ($RBLK) Bringing GambleFi Innovations On-Chain
The up-and-coming Web3 casino Rollblock ($RBLK) is in a clear bullish trend, having recently smashed through stage 8 of its hugely popular presale offering with over $6.8 million raised and made a brand new all time high of $0.041.
Rollblock brings an entirely new dimension to the $450 billion online gaming industry with its provably better odds of winning and an attractive new emphasis on trust and transparency that sees all transactions recorded forever onto the unchangeable Ethereum blockchain.
Rollblock has a comprehensive offer of over 7,000 classic games, including variations on poker, roulette, and many exclusive new launches including Zeppelin. Rollblock recently rolled out a brand-new sports betting feature that will add further revenue streams to this future DeFi colossus.
Rollblock reinvests in its community by regularly buying up $RBLK tokens using the platform’s profits. 60% of these buybacks are burned forever to reduce the circulating supply, while the remaining tokens are distributed to the community through generous staking rewards.
Industry insiders have become hugely bullish on the vast utility of $RBLK and its deflationary supply in recent days, leading to many 50x price predictions being made from the current level of $0.041.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.