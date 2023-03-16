How Does TMS Network (TMSN) Compare to Other Solutions like Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC)?

Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) are two established crypto assets that offer so much for the mainstream adoption of the decentralized web. But what about new crypto TMS Network (TMSN), how does it compare? It’s the token that’s generating a lot of hysteria among savvy investors after exceeding all expectations and selling out the $500k of tokens in the first stage of its presale. Let’s take a look at all three and see how it compares…
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to offer fast transaction processing and low transaction fees. Another labeled “Ethereum killer”, but Solana (SOL) has more of a case than others.
One of the main features of Solana (SOL) is its high scalability, which is achieved through a unique consensus mechanism called Proof of History (PoH). PoH is a cryptographic clock that enables nodes to process and verify transactions quickly and efficiently, allowing Solana (SOL) to handle thousands of transactions per second.
This makes Solana (SOL) one of the fastest blockchains in the market, and with the amount of development going on around the platform, Solana (SOL) is certainly one of the legitimate Ethereum killers.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer-2 scaling solution, designed to address the issues facing the Ethereum network, such as high transaction fees, slow transaction confirmation times, and limited scalability. The Polygon (MATIC) network is made up of multiple sidechains that can handle a high volume of transactions.
Polygon (MATIC) uses a combination of technologies such as Plasma, POS (Proof of Stake), and ZK (Zero Knowledge) Rollups, which compress large batches of transactions and submit them as a single transaction to the Ethereum network, allowing Polygon (MATIC) to offer a fast, secure, and low-cost platform for developers to build dApps on Ethereum.
Polygon (MATIC) has so much development going on around the network, it makes the success of Polygon (MATIC) all the more important for Ethereum.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that’s designed to be highly scalable, risk-conscious, and community-driven, with a strong focus on transparency and security.
The platform offers a range of innovative features, including multi-asset trading, social trading, and AI-powered tools, trading bots, and a strategy builder, along with a user-friendly portfolio management application.
TMS Network (TMSN) is unique in that it allows users to copy trade more successful traders, and successful traders to earn more money by sharing their strategies. This innovative feature enables less experienced traders to follow and learn from the strategies of more experienced traders, and potentially increase their profits by replicating their successful trades, and the trader you copy will benefit because they will gain extra commission.
The platform is powered by the $TMS token, which provides users with access to a range of features such as those listed above, and incentives, including commission revenue sharing, premium services access, voting rights, and token burn.
As you can see, TMS Network (TMSN) offers something different to legacy platforms Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC). In fact, it offers much more than any other DeFi or centralized exchange, hence the reason for the over subscription in the first stage. The second stage of the presale is underway, and tokens are still cheap. You can find out more on the links below.
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.