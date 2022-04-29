History of Online Gaming Regulations

Online gaming began with the development of the internet. Since then, online gambling has grown immensely. Today, it has become one of the critical activities on the web. This made regulation necessary because it’s an activity conducted with money involved.
First Regulators
Online gambling regulations have a short history, but they’ve come a long way from the early days. The first regulator was the government of Antigua and Barbuda in 1994. It established a framework for regulating online gaming.
Since then, many jurisdictions or governments that regulate online gaming have grown. Today, various jurisdictions regulate online gaming to some extent. The common thread linking these jurisdictions is they all provide licenses to internet gambling sites. These sites operate within their borders and under their regulations.
Gambling Regulation in the U.S.
As the use of online gaming has increased, so have concerns about how to keep it safe and fair. The government has established regulatory bodies to address this. However, their mandates have been limited.
In the United States, various states regulate gambling. The laws around gambling are complex and change rapidly. For instance, on May 14th, 2018, the United States Supreme Court struck down a federal law. This law had previously prohibited sports betting in all but a few states. This decision allows each state to make its laws regarding sports betting. However, casinos and other forms of betting are still regulated at the state level. Each state has its own unique rules and regulations around betting and gambling on games such as online live roulette.
There are even more regulations at both the state and national levels regarding online gambling. As per the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA) of 2006, it’s illegal for a person or business to accept payments related to internet bets or wagers. This was when those bets or wagers were illegal under any federal or state law where the bettor is located when they place their bet.
This law applies across all forms of internet gambling. This includes casino games, poker, sports betting, fantasy sports, and lotteries. For this reason, it’s crucial for any person offering online gambling services to understand what’s legal in each state.
U.K. Gambling Commission
The U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC) is responsible for regulating commercial gambling. It also implements an effective licensing system throughout the United Kingdom. The Commission was created in 2005 to regulate and enforce gaming regulations in various regions. This included Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales. Their main priorities are to keep gambling legal and fair. They also wanted to protect minors and other vulnerable groups.
Since its creation in 2005, the Gambling Commission has been working closely with other regulatory and law enforcement authorities. They’ve created a set of rules that would result in a safer gambling environment across the U.K.
In 2006, they published a consultation paper that outlined how they would implement these rules. This included guidelines on protecting children from underage gambling. It also provided clear information about gaming sites’ terms and conditions and prevented criminal influence in the industry. Reducing money laundering risks was also part of the consultation. In 2007, they released another consultation paper that outlined some of these principles in more detail. For example, it included requirements for age verification checks with all online gaming platforms.
Australian Interactive Gambling Act
The Australian Interactive Gambling Act (AIGA) is legislation passed by the Australian government in 2001. It was passed to control and regulate gambling services through electronic means. The act provides for penalties against the providers of interactive gambling services.
New Zealand Gambling Regulator
The Department of Internal Affairs is the primary regulator of gambling in New Zealand, overseeing all gambling activities in the country. They work to ensure that gambling is conducted fairly and honestly and believe that consumers should always be able to make an informed choice about their participation.
Gambling activities include casinos, gaming machines, sports betting, lottery products such as Lotto and Instant Kiwi, racing, and non-casino gaming machines.
Conclusion
Many of the regulations about gaming and accepting payments for in-game purchases have already been loosened. However, there are still many rules that have yet to change. The industry is waiting on the U.S. Department of Justice to complete its consultations with casino and gaming industry leaders. This is where they’ll finally address the issue of online gambling.