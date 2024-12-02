Here’s Why Investors Are Shifting From Polkadot And TRON To New Prop Firm Coin FXGuys ($FXG)

Crypto news reports that Polkadot (DOT) treasury is sinking and TRON (TRX) bullish momentum is weak. Meanwhile, FXGuys ($FXG), a new prop firm coin, attracts DOT and TRX investors with its innovative trading platform, offering features like Trade2Earn and staking rewards.
The $FXG DeFi coin has already raised over $2.7 million in its presale and is being hailed as the next 100x altcoin by experts. Can this new prop firm coin live up to expectations? Let’s find out!
Polkadot Treasury Shrinks 37.5% in Q3 2024 Amid Volatile DOT Price Surge
In the third quarter of 2024, the Polkadot Treasury held approximately 33.3 million DOT (about $153 million) with a surplus of 32.4 million DOT after accounting for liabilities. This is a 37.5% drop from Q1 2024, when the Treasury-managed assets were worth $245 million.
Yet, DOT was trading around $8.50 in late November with an increase of 104% in the past month. Technical analysis shows that Polkadot has crucial support levels at $5.7 and the 200-day MA at $5.3.
If Polkadot can’t hold above these levels, a bearish trend reversal will start. Thus, DOT investors are looking for a better DeFi coin to invest in and grow their portfolio. They are excited to trade and earn using the FXGuys trading platform.
TRON’s USDT Dominance Praised Amid Concerns Over TRX’s Momentum
A crypto analyst, Kate The Alt, has praised TRON for processing 92% of all USDT transactions by hosting $60 billion in USDT. TRON has dominated stablecoin use cases due to its low cost and fast transaction capabilities.
The analyst added that its native token, TRX, has a market cap of only $17 billion, which is undervalued according to its utility. While DOT prices doubled in a month, TRX took one year. In late November, TRX traded around $0.20, with a slight gain of 3% in the past week.
Analysts have noted that the TRON chart has a double-top formation, and they predict a waning upward momentum. If selling pressure increases, TRX could trade around $0.17 in the short term. Consequently, TRX investors are moving toward a new prop firm coin–$FXG for better ROI.
FXGuys Offers Prop Firm Coin in Rewards and Up to $500K Funding
FXGuys presents an innovative trading platform that attracts global traders with its Trade2Earn and Trader Funding Program. It is one of the first trading platforms in history to reward you with its prop firm coin—$FXG—for all the trades.
Whether you win or lose the trade, you still get paid. If you don’t have enough capital to trade but have the necessary skills, then you can take part in the FX Guys Trader Funding Program challenge. FXGuys will fund your accounts up to $500,000 if you are capable.
Moreover, the profit is split by 80/20 and you can keep 80% of it. Isn’t it amazing to grow your portfolio with funded money? You can also stake this prop firm coin and get dividends from platform revenue.
Staking helps to secure and increase the liquidity of the platform along with a passive income opportunity for stakers. The FXGuys platform also allows instant deposits and withdrawals 24/7 via crypto and fiat payments.
Unlike traditional platforms, which would take days to initiate withdrawals, you can instantly cash out your earnings. Furthermore, FXGuys doesn’t have KYC checks and you can trade from anywhere in the world without ID verification.
The $FXG DeFi Coin is the Next 100x Altcoin to Dominate the Bull Market
DeFi coin $FXG is set to lead the upcoming bull market, leaving DOT and TRX behind. This new prop firm coin has already raised over $2.7 million in presale. Currently, in Stage 2, $FXG is priced at $0.04, and the platform has sold over 80% of the allocation for this stage.
The rising demand suggests that investors are running toward this new prop firm coin as it will get a price boost in Stage 3 and reach $0.05. Projections show $FXG as the next 100x altcoin when top-tier exchanges list it and global traders adopt the FXGuys trading platform.
In addition, its trading platform is one of the most secure, as certified by Soken and SolidProof after auditing its smart contracts. Don’t miss out on this huge opportunity. Buy $FXG now!
