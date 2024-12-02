Here Are 4 Altcoins Whales Are Accumulating Ahead Of The Altcoin Season

As the altcoin season approaches, whale investors have taken a concentrated interest in FXGuys ($FXG), Sui (SUI), Solana (SOL), and Ondo (ONDO), with mass accumulation of these coins ongoing behind the scenes.
To these whales, the prop trading company token, layer-1 coins, and real-world asset tokens appear to be the best altcoins to buy before the altcoin market skyrockets. Let’s find out why investors are amassing $FXG, SUI, SOL, and ONDO!
FXGuys: The Prop Trading Company Aiming to Reshape DeFi
The DeFi landscape is on the cusp of a revolution as FXGuys emerges on the scene. This prop trading company will bring features that will improve trading, foster inclusively, create opportunities, and generate wealth for DeFi participants.
The FXGuys platform will unveil programs such as the Trader Funding Program, Trade2Earn, and staking to achieve its goals.
The FX Guys Trade Funding Program is part of a developmental project addressing traders’ funding needs. Since some traders possess the skills but not the means to trade, this program will provide them with up to $500,000 in trading capital to get involved in the market.
Profit is meant to be divided 80/20, with the more significant piece of the pie going into the trader’s pocket. If the trader has a remarkable track record, the profit share can increase in the long run.
Users can access stocks, cryptos, FX, and indices on FX Guys as a trading outlet. The prop trading company will reward traders with $FXG tokens for every trade they complete. The tokens will be paid into users’ wallets directly, allowing them to enjoy several perks.
The FX Guys prop firm also supports staking. $FXG holders can choose to stake their tokens and earn passive income. Stakers will be entitled to 20% of the total annual revenue generated by FXGuys, offering a steady avenue to build wealth. These features distinguish FXGuys from its peers.
SUI Aims For ATH as Analysts Predict Uptrend Ahead of the Altcoin Season
Since Bitcoin fell to $92,000 during the recent pullback, market sentiment has shifted to the 75 mark on the greed index. As a result, experts project a meteoric rise for the flagship cryptocurrency and altcoins like SUI as the altcoin season closes in.
An analyst, Crypto Bullet, shared a one-day chart of SUI on November 26, 2024, which hinted at an imminent surge in the coin’s price. The analyst noted that the market pullback is necessary to fuel further growth in SUI’s value.
Per Crypto Bullet’s EW count, the w4 correct is complete, and SUI is set for a rally, targeting $4.20 and $5.70. From its current price of $3.47—attained after a 3.47% daily gain—SUI could rise 21% and 64% to hit the target price, respectively.
Analyst Predicts SOL’s Rise to Levels Between $325 And $500
Crypto analyst Bitcoin Schmitcoin forecasted a meteoric rise in Solana’s price to levels between $325 and $500 in a recent prediction on X. Taking to the microblogging platform on November 26, 2024, the analyst asserted that SOL is due for explosive upside momentum.
Bitcoin Schmitcoin also noted that the USD and BTC charts look primed for an upswing, which will extend to SOL.
According to the analyst, with Solana in a reaccumulation range, SOL’s target is $325. SOL trades at $230, down 2.97% in the last seven days and 42% below the projected mark.
Ondo Finance Takes USDY MultiChain With LayerZero
Real-world Asset (RWA) tokenization platform Ondo Finance is making USDY—its premier yieldcoin—fungible across multiple blockchains with LayerZero. Now, users can access the USDY across diverse chains without minting new tokens or making interchain swaps.
Ondo Finance revealed that LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) presents USDY as a standard alternative to stablecoins like USDT and USDC. USDY is currently available on Ethereum, Mantle, and Arbitrum, with integration into other chains underway.
Ondo Finance’s yield token can deliver a 4.9% annual percentage return (APY) to stakers. This development impacted ONDO’s price, which rose 7.28% to $1.08.
Whales Think $FXG, SUI, SOL, And ONDO are the Best Altcoins to Buy Now!
Whales believe the best altcoins to buy before the altcoin season sets in are $FXG, SUI, SOL, and ONDO. These coins exhibit potential that makes them attractive investment options to investors.
For instance, $FXG, an ICO coin, allows investors to purchase the token at an affordable rate before its value skyrockets. The coin is in Stage 2 of its public presale, valued at $0.04.
With $FXG’s launch price set at $0.10, investors will realize a 150% ROI from this DeFi coin. Experts also noted that $FXG will likely soar 10,000% after its exchange debut due to the attention it will get from potential buyers.
Given the developments around SUI, SOL, and ONDO, these coins may be the best altcoins to buy this altcoin season, like $FXG. So, click the link below to acquire $FXG now.
To find out more about FXGuys follow the links below:
Presale | Website | Whitepaper | Socials | Audit
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.