Helium (HNT) and Celestia (TIA) Emerge as Potential Gainers, but Investors Go for Gold on Algotech (ALGT) Presale

Helium (HNT) and Celestia (TIA) show promise as potential gainers, driven by significant announcements. However, investors are currently captivated by the golden opportunity presented by the Algotech (ALGT) presale, thanks to its potential for substantial profits.
But which of these top altcoins is the best crypto to buy for 2024? Let’s explore the details!
TLDR
- Helium’s (HNT) price will hit $8.20 by February 8.
- Celestia’s (TIA) price will surge to $20.57 by February 8.
- Algotech (ALGT) shows incredible growth during its ongoing presale.
Helium (HNT) Breaks Barriers With Extended 5G Coverage in Mexico
On January 24, 2024, Helium (HNT) made an announcement about expanding its 5G coverage in Mexico, which brings exciting improvements for Telefonica customers in Mexico City and Oaxaca. These customers can now benefit from the option to offload their mobile data onto the Helium network.
The news was met with a positive response from the market, leading to a significant 28% increase in the value of Helium (HNT). Within just 24 hours, the price of Helium (HNT) rose from $5.57 to $7.14.
The positive momentum continued in the following days, with Helium (HNT) seeing a 2% increase in value. Helium (HNT) rose by 6%, reaching a high of $8.49 before settling at $7.48.
Although there was a minor pullback, industry experts anticipate a further increase in the value of Helium due to its ongoing expansion. Their forecasts indicate the altcoin price will likely surge to $8.20 by February 8.
SubQuery and Celestia (TIA) Join Forces for Developer Success
On January 23, 2024, SubQuery announced a partnership with Celestia, bringing stellar support to developers. This collaboration allows developers on Celestia to enhance their on-chain data management by leveraging SubQuery’s advanced indexing capabilities.
The significant announcement resulted in a 5% increase in the value of Celestia (TIA). Within 24 hours, Celestia’s value(TIA) surged from $15.23 to $16.43.
Building upon this initial boost, Celestia (TIA) continued its upward momentum in the following days. The price of Celestia (TIA) rose by an additional 5%, reaching a peak of $18.50 before retracing back to $16.20.
Nevertheless, crypto analysts remain highly optimistic about the long-term potential of Celestia (TIA). They predict Celestia (TIA) will reach $20.57 by February 8, making it one of the best cryptos to buy for 2024.
Investors Flock to Algotech for Potential Gains
Despite the promising potential of Helium (HNT) and Celestia (TIA) in the crypto market, investors are diverting their attention to the Algotech (ALGT) presale, considering it a golden opportunity. The decentralized algorithmic trading platform is set to revolutionize trading and investment through innovative technologies and automation.
With the current financial landscape emphasizing the significance of algorithmic trading platforms, Algotech (ALGT) aims to address the risks associated with human emotions in the volatile crypto market. Algotech seeks to minimize emotional decision-making and optimize trading outcomes by utilizing data-driven analysis, complex algorithms, and automation.
What attracts investors to Algotech is its unique fee structure. Algotech (ALGT) implements a 30% performance fee for users who profit from its algorithms. Additionally, the project offers a predetermined fee percentage to investors as part of its dividend scheme, making it one of the best altcoins available.
Moreover, Algotech (ALGT) recently launched Stage 1 of its public presale, allowing investors to participate at an early stage price of just $0.04 per token. Early participants in the presale have the potential to achieve a remarkable return on investment (ROI) of over 275% as ALGT price reaches the projected value of $0.15 before listing on major crypto exchanges.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.