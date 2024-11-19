Have These 4 Cryptos in Portfolios For 400% ‘Confirmed’ Gains In December’s Altseason  

Experts predict December will yield bigger returns for cryptos, as capital is expected to rotate into altcoins. New all-time highs are anticipated for many cryptos including Cardano (ADA), Ethena (ENA), Worldcoin (WLD), and SUI.
Donald Trump’s election win and the rising institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies could be major factors in triggering a 500% rally for these altcoins.
Top Bullish Cryptos For Mega 400% Returns This Altseason
While many altcoins are predicted to display a bullish comeback before Christmas, this article deals with the altcoins top-tier experts are backing for bigger returns this year. Those include Cardano (ADA), Ethena (ENA), Worldcoin (WLD), SUI, and one another addition for doubling down on profits i.e., DTX Exchange (DTX).
Sui Blockchain (SUI)
SUI has been one of the most successful cryptos in this bull run, surging past the $3.65 threshold this month. After VanEck’s launch of an SUI-based exchange-traded note (ETN) in Europe, SUI crypto becomes the best buy for investors if Bitcoin price corrects below the $90k price point.
Experts believe that SUI has massive room for capital investments and that it might end the bullish cycle at a price level somewhere higher than $5. This makes SUI the best pick for bullish gains in the next market leg-up.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano has secured the market spotlight after its bullish comeback to the $0.7 price point post-Trump victory. Charles Hoskinson’s active role in Bitcoin adoption and Voltaire upgrade makes the ADA price boost consistently higher with a 24% weekly hike.
Experts believe that Cardano is poised to grow bigger in a more favorable crypto market under Trump’s administration, with the ADA price potentially reclaiming the 2021’s levels. This trend makes Cardano (ADA) a favorable investment for many long-term investors due to the project’s potential for exponential growth.
Worldcoin (WLD)
In a booming AI crypto industry, Sam Altman’s Worldcoin (WLD) has huge growth potential amid its growing scalability and Orbs-identification operations worldwide. Worldcoin has successfully detested previous allegations of tempering markets amid token unlocks, continuing the road to worldwide adoption.
Market analysts predict that Worldcoin (WLD) price has not rallied enough after Trump’s win, indicating high growth potential compared to other projects of this scale. Worldcoin can easily surge past the $3 price level in the next bullish cycle, promising high investment returns.
Ethena (ENA)
Ethena (ENA) is stealing the spotlight after the Fee Switch Plan announcement for November 30. Despite its horizontal trend due to bear-dominating charts, Ethena (ENA) is poised for a bullish comeback to the $1 price level amid increasing scalability and favorable market conditions.
Ethena (ENA) has lost 7.2% over a week, but experts see strong support at the $0.55 level. Any successful retest of this support can make the Ethena (ENA) price rally sky-high in the upcoming bull market.
DTX Exchange (DTX)
DTX Exchange (DTX) can be a bullish addition to portfolios as the leading presale of 2024 is nearing its mainnet launch. The project has collected $8 million in batch 5 of its public presale, raising global demand with its Defi-focused strategies and trader-centric features for maximum profitability and a seamless trading environment.
The decentralized security protocols and pioneering capabilities of DTX Exchange make it the most demanded altcoin for profit-hungry whales this season. After CMC pre-listing, investors rush to acquire DTX tokens at $0.1 before it rockets past 500% gains after its anticipated Q4 exchange listing.
Conclusion
With the alt season ready to blow up the price charts, SUI, Cardano (ADA), Worldcoin (WLD), and Ethena (ENA) are positioned for high-flying returns this winter. DTX Exchange also leads the pack as the most successful presale of 2024, emerging as a 5x investment post-mainnet launch.
Learn more:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.