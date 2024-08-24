Hamster Kombat’s Future Uncertain; BlockDAG Drops New P2E Game  

Hamster Kombat’s Future Dwindles as BlockDAG Explodes on P2E Gaming with TG Tap Miner Game
Hamster Kombat is facing headwinds that are clouding its once-promising future while BlockDAG, a layer 1 crypto has dropped a new P2E game, TG Tap Miner.
As Hamster Kombat watches its user base dwindle, BlockDAG is exploding onto the Telegram app with its new game where quick reflexes earn players more than just high scores—they can earn BDAG cryptocurrency.
This article dives into the rise and recent stumble of Hamster Kombat — a once famous P2E game, and BlockDAG — the newest entrant in P2E gaming that already becoming a top favourite among gamers.
Hamster Kombat’s Future Prospects Dim as Challenges Rise
Hamster Kombat is grappling with declining prospects and an uncertain future. It was once a leading Tap to Earn Web3 project boasting over 300 million users.
Hamster Kombat’s futures have plummeted by 50%, to a record low of $0.1586 in the futures market. This massive dip has cast doubts on the project’s longevity, particularly as it approaches a highly anticipated airdrop.
The distribution of the HMSTR token has been scheduled for this month. However, rumours have been making rounds that the airdrop might be delayed or even cancelled due to alleged ongoing internal conflicts within the projection.
Moreover, Hamster Kombat continues to see a drop in its user base and engagement levels. Factors such as the broader bear market in altcoins, which has severely impacted similar projects, further cloud Hamster Kombat’s future.
The limited trading volumes of Hamster Kombat futures on OKX raise concerns about the project’s long-term viability and market confidence.
BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner to Become the ‘Next Top P2E’!
BlockDAG holds the reputation of setting the pace and constantly pushing boundaries in the crypto world. Riding the momentum of its ongoing record-breaking presale, BlockDAG has shifted gears into gaming, bringing its signature flair to Telegram’s P2E arena.
Just as Hamster Combat’s future appears to be dwindling, BlockDAG has made a powerful entrance into the P2E gaming world with its own action-packed ‘TG Tap Miner’ game on Telegram. This new game is all about quick reflexes and high rewards. Players have to burst as many bubbles as they can to gain ‘Tap Points’ in each 1-minute session, which starts every two hours.
Players get different Tap Points for the various types of falling balls: Diamond Balls have 4 points, 3 for Golden Balls, Silver Balls for 2, and 1 point for Emerald Balls. Players can also enhance their gameplay with strategic boosters: ‘Thunderstorm’ for instant session access instead of waiting 2 hours for a new session to begin, ‘Time Travel’ to halve the wait, and ‘Rocket’ to speed up the ball drops. Users can also earn more points by completing extra social tasks and referring friends. Each referral gets the player an extra 4000 points!
But here’s the best part: players aren’t just gaining points but actually earning digital gold in the form of BDAG coins. Players can convert their points into BDAG coins at a fixed rate for every tap point. The more bubbles a player bursts, the higher their points climb, leading to more BDAG coins. These coins will be available to players when BlockDAG officially launches after its presale concludes in the coming months. BlockDAG has been the talk of the crypto town for months due to its historic presale success. With $67.7 million in, BlockDAG’s presale batches are selling out fast and seeing incredible price growth.
As BlockDAG continues to break new ground, TG Tap Miner offers a unique way for gamers to capitalize on this momentum and turn their gameplay into high returns. It is an incredible opportunity for gamers to reap BlockDAG’s high ROI without investing any money. Players get high rewards in the form of BDAG digital gold for the time they spend playing the game.
Tap and Earn Now!
As Hamster Kombat’s future dims and its community dwindles, P2E enthusiasts are in pursuit of the next big hit. BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner fills this void, offering a game where players earn BDAG coins with a few taps. Hamster Kombat gamers and others are flocking to BlockDAG’s new game, engaging in thrilling gameplay and earning digital gold without any expense. BlockDAG TG Tap Miner gaming turns every tap into a potential crypto fortune!
