GSR Markets Joins As Market Maker For $TAI, Boosting Liquidity And Price Surge

November 16, 2024

GSR Markets has emerged as a market maker for Tars Protocol’s $TAI token, marking a significant move for the project.

Just yesterday, GSR received 5 million $TAI, valued at approximately $789K, and swiftly deposited 3 million $TAI (worth $472K) across major exchanges such as MEXC, Bybit, and Gate.io. This action appears to be part of a strategy to provide liquidity to the growing token.

$TAI Piece Action Following Recent Happenings 

The impact was immediate: $TAI’s price soared by as much as 26% today, highlighting the market’s positive response to the increased liquidity and GSR’s involvement. The token was also recently listed on Bybit Futures, and since then, Tars Protocol has seen a nearly 30% price increase.

$TAI’s surge is backed by the broader momentum surrounding Solana’s blockchain, which continues to dominate both memecoins and utility tokens. With the Solana Foundation’s backing, $TAI stands out as a solid project in the AI space, positioning itself uniquely in a competitive market.

This combination of liquidity injection, strategic exchange listings, and strong foundational support from Solana makes $TAI an attractive investment, especially as it continues to gain traction in the rapidly evolving AI and blockchain sectors.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: kinomasterskaya/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.