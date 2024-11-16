GSR Markets Joins As Market Maker For $TAI, Boosting Liquidity And Price Surge

GSR Markets has emerged as a market maker for Tars Protocol’s $TAI token, marking a significant move for the project.
Just yesterday, GSR received 5 million $TAI, valued at approximately $789K, and swiftly deposited 3 million $TAI (worth $472K) across major exchanges such as MEXC, Bybit, and Gate.io. This action appears to be part of a strategy to provide liquidity to the growing token.
$TAI Piece Action Following Recent Happenings
The impact was immediate: $TAI’s price soared by as much as 26% today, highlighting the market’s positive response to the increased liquidity and GSR’s involvement. The token was also recently listed on Bybit Futures, and since then, Tars Protocol has seen a nearly 30% price increase.
$TAI’s surge is backed by the broader momentum surrounding Solana’s blockchain, which continues to dominate both memecoins and utility tokens. With the Solana Foundation’s backing, $TAI stands out as a solid project in the AI space, positioning itself uniquely in a competitive market.
This combination of liquidity injection, strategic exchange listings, and strong foundational support from Solana makes $TAI an attractive investment, especially as it continues to gain traction in the rapidly evolving AI and blockchain sectors.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
