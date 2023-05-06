Global Shift Away from US Dollars Assists TMS Network (TMSN) to 1700% Gains, Leaving Dogecoin (DOGE) and BNB (BNB) Struggling to Compete

The global shift away from US dollars has fueled the success of TMS Network (TMSN), a blockchain-based platform that facilitates secure cross-chain transactions. TMS Network (TMSN) has experienced a remarkable 1700% increase in gains, outperforming major competitors such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and BNB (BNB).
This article explores Dogecoin (DOGE), BNB (BNB), the reasons behind TMS Network (TMSN)‘s remarkable success, and its implications for the future of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency markets.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Recently, there was a considerable surge in Dogecoin (DOGE)’s value, with a 30% increase in its price following Elon Musk’s replacement of Twitter’s logo with the Dogecoin (DOGE) coin logo. In terms of market capitalization, Dogecoin (DOGE) briefly eclipsed Cardano (ADA).
Dogecoin (DOGE)’s temporary price increase, largely attributed to Elon Musk replacing Twitter’s logo with the Dogecoin logo, didn’t meet expectations for a rally and raised doubts about Musk’s influence. Rumors of insider trading surfaced, and the DOGE price dropped by 9% after Musk reversed the Twitter logo.
Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a surge of over 50% in the past month and is currently trading at $0.08860. It won’t be a surprise if Dogecoin (DOGE) continues on this upward trajectory and stages another rally in the near future, although it might not reach the $1 mark.
BNB (BNB)
BNB (BNB) has been on an exciting ride in recent days, benefiting from the influx of capital into the crypto market, which also lifted the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). BNB (BNB)’s price received strong support from bulls, leading to a breakthrough of resistance levels at $320, $335, and $340.
Nevertheless, the last 48 hours have been challenging for BNB (BNB)’s price as bears made their presence felt at around $350, halting the bullish momentum in its tracks. The price of BNB (BNB) established a high at approximately $352 before succumbing to the bears’ pressure.
Despite this setback, BNB (BNB)’s long-term prospects remain positive, especially with the launch of the Binance Smart Chain, which has opened up numerous use cases for BNB (BNB). The cryptocurrency has also gained traction as a payment option, with several merchants accepting it as payment for their goods and services.
As the crypto market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how BNB (BNB) evolves as well and whether it can continue to offer unique value propositions that set it apart from other cryptocurrencies.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) offers traders an innovative solution to automate their trading strategies and manage their portfolios with ease. TMS Network (TMSN) enables traders to decrease the amount of work required to manage their investments by providing access to a variety of trading bots and strategy builders.
Traders can select from pre-built trading bots or use the TMS Network (TMSN)‘s Strategy Builder to construct bespoke bots. The strategy builder uses an easy-to-use drag-and-drop software program, making it accessible to traders of all skill levels, even those with no prior coding expertise or experience. Traders can configure their bots to trade in multiple markets, assets, and periods based on their personal trading methods and preferences. They can also use TMS Network (TMSN)‘s trading platform to conveniently monitor and control their bots.
The TMS Network (TMSN) Strategy Builder additionally enables traders to test their strategies before putting real money at risk, providing them with the assurance required to make informed decisions and enhance their trading results.
Overall, TMS Network (TMSN) is an excellent platform for traders looking to automate their trading strategies and optimize their portfolios. Its user-friendly interface, flexible options, and comprehensive features make it an ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders alike.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.