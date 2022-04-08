GemTRX Adds New Tron Cloud Mining Features and Options

GemTRX Links:
GemTRX added a new cloud mining option called The Mining Cycle Model to celebrate their one million partners. Because of the enhanced capabilities, participants may now deposit TRX from their promotional account into the new model. The Mining Cycle features a unique strategy separated into several stages. Let’s look at what cloud mining is precisely, and the several options GemTRX has available to its users.
What Is Cloud Mining?
Cloud Mining enables users to mine BTC, ETH, TRX, and other cryptocurrencies over the internet through various methods. Some companies accept a deposit and provide a certain percentage of the return back. Different companies offer various cloud mining contracts and services that last for a certain amount of time.
This means users don’t have to purchase any mining equipment and don’t have to deal with the technical know-how of mining cryptocurrencies. Cloud mining works because companies host the mining equipment on their servers and provide access to them for users. There are various models for cloud mining, some providing users with more control over their machines while others simplify the process quite a bit.
There is a wide variety of cloud mining services on the market, and each offers a unique model and options when it comes to making money from their services.
What Is GemTRX?
Launched in 2018, GemTRX is a top-rated Tron (TRX) cloud mining service provider. The mission of this company is to maximize the profitability of each user so they can leverage a large amount of wealth with a relatively low amount of capital. Their motto is “Invest once, enjoy forever,” and the company provides several services for making money with cloud mining.
GemTRX pursues long-term strategic cooperative relationships with users through its future data analysis and rewards program. GemTRX is a cloud mining offering services on the Tron (TRX) network, providing a convenient and efficient TRX mining experience.
GemTRX allows users to mine the Tron (TRX) cryptocurrency at a low cost with its cloud service without dealing with the technical knowledge of setting up your mining equipment, hosting it on your own, and paying the various fees associated with it.
GemTRX Cloud Mining Features and Options
There are two main ways to earn with GemTRX. The first way is to simply deposit TRX to your GemTRX account and make a certain percentage of the deposit every day. Users can withdraw their earnings every day after verifying their accounts one time.
The second and more recent method introduced by GemTRX is the Mining Cycle, which is comparable to mining contracts. There are various mining cycles ranging from 7-days to ones over 60-days.
After placing TRX into the mining cycle, on a continuous basis, users will earn a daily return of 1.3% to 5% on their initial deposit. There are no exceptions to this, as users will accrue interest seven days a week. These gains will accumulate up to the maximum amount of the deposit value.
After the day is up, the entire sum, including the daily rate and principal, will be automatically restored to the promotion account. Users will be able to withdraw the amount in full.
Check out the chart below for a breakdown of each mining cycle and its returns:
7 days 1.3% – min 100TRX
15 days 1.6% – min 100TRX
30 days 2.5% – min 100TRX
45 days 3.0% – min 100TRX
60 days 3.5% – min 100TRX
90 days 4.0% – min 100TRX
120 days 4.5% – min 100TRX
150 days 5.0% – min 100TRX
Essentially, deposits in GemTRX are divided into two modes:
- Recharge the primary account and receive a certain percentage of your deposit daily
- Recharge into the promotional account and receive income according to the various cycles. Return the principal and income after the maturity date.
In addition to the various cloud mining options, GemTRX offers a rebate option comparable to an affiliate program. Check out the chart below for a breakdown of GemTRX’s invite rebates:
Invite Rebate: Invite users to create an account via your referral link.
You invite level 1 users, and if they complete registration, you’ll get 30TRX.
Level 1 user invites level 2 user and completes registration, and you’ll get 20TRX.
Level 2 user invites level 3 user and completes registration, and you’ll get 10TRX.
Deposit Rebate: Based on your down-line deposit amount per time.
Level 1 user deposit 1000TRX, you’ll get 120TRX(12%)
Level 2 user deposit 1000TRX, you’ll get 20TRX(2%)
Level 3 user deposit 1000TRX, you’ll get 10TRX(1%)
Trading Rebate: Based on your down-line mining income per time.
Level 1 user mines 1000TRX and gets 50TRX, and you’ll get 5TRX(10%)
Level 2 user mines 1000TRX and get 50TRX, and you’ll get 2.5TRX(5%)
Level 3 user mines 1000TRX and gets 50TRX, you’ll get 1.5TRX(3%)
There is also another way to make money here is not to deposit by yourself, but to form your own team and lead the team to make money together, the power of the team is huge, and it will bring users significant benefits.
Share your link on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram groups, or any social media. Send it to your family & friends to promote your link. You’ll get a 12% commission when your low-level users deposit. In addition, in your promotion account, you can withdraw money at any time without any restrictions.
GemTRX is committed to providing users with a safe and efficient TRX cloud mining experience. TRX Cloud Mining offers a potentially cost-effective way to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored article by GemTRX and does not constitute trading or investment advice. Always do your research before investing in any cryptocurrency or service.