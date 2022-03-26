GEM-TRX Passive Income Tron Cloud Mining

Cryptocurrency cloud mining has been developed as a way to mine crypto by using rented cloud computing power without having to deal with the technical know-how of installing or running any hardware directly yourself. People can participate remotely in crypto mining by opening an account on a cloud mining service and renting hash power for a minimal cost. As such, cloud mining companies have made mining much more accessible and profitable for a wide group of people.
Mining can be a tedious process that can be time-consuming and expensive for an individual. Cloud mining services like GEM-TRX make it easy for users to break into the industry without having to deal with all the technical issues that come with setting up their own mining farm. Cloud mining companies provide a dashboard that makes the mining process extremely easy, via a few clicks.
GEM-TRX cloud mining is one such platform that launched on the Tron network. It enables users to mine TRX cryptocurrency by signing up for an account and starting to earn rewards right away.
What Is GEM-TRX?
Launched in 2018, GEM-TRX, as the name suggests, is a cloud mining service built on the Tron network. It provides users with a safe, convenient, and efficient TRX cloud mining experience. Users can visit the official GEM-TRX website and register for an account with ease.
The company enables users to mine the TRX cryptocurrency with a low-cost cloud service. Whether it’s quantitative trading or DeFi technology, GEM-TRX makes it easy to participate in the blockchain revolution with its cloud mining services.
To start mining users must allocate funds to their account and buy cloud mining power. Then they can start mining TRX on their wallet automatically.
If you’re looking for a cloud mining service that makes it easy to mine the TRX cryptocurrency and one that features an affiliate program, GEM-TRX offers a one-stop platform that will meet your needs.
What Is Tron?
Launched in 2018, Tron is one of the leading blockchains on the market. It currently features a market cap of $6.6 billion, ranking it as the top 27th largest blockchain on the market.
Tron’s native token is TRX, powering the Tron blockchain, enabling users to pay for transaction fees and interact with its ecosystem.
Tron is committed to accelerating the decentralization of the Internet through its blockchain technology and its ecosystem of Decentralized Applications (dApps).
Additional GEM-TRX incentives
GEM-TRX features an affiliate program for users that will reward them with extra rewards. You can invite users by sending your own invitation code by clicking the “Share” button on the platform and copy-pasting the link and sharing it via social media.
If users invite friends who deposit funds to their accounts they will receive rebates. Below is the complete breakdown of the various levels and rebates users can accumulate:
Invite Rebate:
You invite level 1 users and they complete registration, you’ll get 30TRX.
Level 1 user invites level 2 user and completes registration, you’ll get 20TRX.
Level 2 user invites level 3 user and completes registration, you’ll get 10TRX.
Deposit Rebate:
Based on your down-line deposit amount per time.
- Level 1 user deposit 1000TRX, you’ll get 120TRX(12%)
- Level 2 user deposit 1000TRX, you’ll get 50TRX(5%)
- Level 3 user deposit 1000TRX, you’ll get 20TRX(2%)
Trading Rebate:
Based on your down-line mining income per time.
- Level 1 user mines 1000TRX and get 50TRX, you’ll get 5TRX(10%)
- Level 2 user mines 1000TRX and get 50TRX, you’ll get 2.5TRX(5%)
- Level 3 user mines 1000TRX and get 50TRX, you’ll get 1.5TRX(3%)
