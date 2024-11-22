From $30K To Millions: The Wild Journey Of $Quant And Xiaohaige’s Memecoin Stunts

In a bizarre turn of events, a young live-streamer known as Xiaohaige created the memecoin $Quant, selling all 51 million tokens for 128 SOL ($30,000) and pocketing a profit of $29,600.
However, the tokens he sold are now worth a staggering $4 million, leaving the community both amazed and infuriated.
Xiaohaige’s audacious move unfolded live, where he celebrated his 8,457% return by flipping off viewers. This brazen act angered the community but spurred $Quant’s meteoric rise. Following the incident, $Quant’s CTO stepped in, and the coin’s market value surged to $77 million. Meanwhile, netizens discovered Xiaohaige’s real identity, sending memecoins to his family in protest.
Undeterred by the backlash, Xiaohaige replicated his strategy with two new tokens, $Lucy and $Sorry, earning an additional $24,000 in profit. His antics highlight the high-risk, high-reward nature of the memecoin market, where quick flips can yield immense gains but spark community outrage.
Influential Investors Move $QUANT Price Action
Notably, $Quant’s surge was driven by influential investors. Key addresses holding positions in the TOP 2, 3, 4, 6, and 10 rankings collectively spent $56,400 within seven minutes to purchase 4.7% of the total supply after Xiaohaige’s sell-off. Their strategic acquisitions stabilized the token’s value, leading to profits exceeding $2.92 million.
While Xiaohaige missed out on nearly 10,000x returns by selling too soon, his ventures underscore the volatile, unpredictable nature of memecoins. The $Quant saga serves as a cautionary tale of both missed opportunities and the power of community-driven momentum in the ever-chaotic crypto landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: itchaznong/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch