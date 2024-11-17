Floki Hits 5-Month High After Coinbase Listing Announcement

November 16, 2024

Floki Inu ($FLOKI), the dog-themed meme coin built on Ethereum, saw a massive 21% spike in under an hour, reaching a five-month peak of $0.00027, following Coinbase’s announcement that the coin will be added to its listing roadmap.

This surge came right after an exciting week of updates from the Floki team, which included a partnership with the Mall of the Emirates and a collaboration with Kick F1 Sim.

Launched in 2021, Floki Inu has experienced significant growth, hitting a new all-time high market cap of nearly $3 billion in June 2023.

Currently, the token is up 89% for the week, fueled by this latest positive news. Unlike other popular meme coins recently listed on Coinbase, such as $PEPE and $WIF, Floki stands out for its built-in utility.

The token is not just a meme—it serves as a launchpad for new projects and even features a play-to-earn game, Valhalla, enhancing its appeal to a broader audience.

One notable investor, @theunipcs, who previously made $12.58 million by betting on $DOGE, also saw impressive gains with Floki. After the Coinbase announcement, this smart money trader’s holdings surged in value.

Having accumulated 14.6 billion FLOKI at an average price of $0.0001715, their floating profit reached a remarkable $1.395 million, reversing a previous floating loss of $727,000 earlier in the month when the price had dropped.

Floki’s recent growth demonstrates that, even in the world of meme coins, genuine utility and strategic partnerships can propel a project to new heights, with Coinbase’s listing acting as a major catalyst for its latest price surge.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

