Five Online Casino Games to Win Real Cash

Nowadays, it seems like everyone is enjoying online gambling for real money. Thus, with so many people testing their luck on games of chance, those not familiar but wanting to get into this digital pastime are likely wondering – what is the best casino game to win money online?
There is no one clear winner, as multiple contenders exist equally strongly vying for the mentioned title. If you are considering getting into this hobby, read on, as we aim to help you successfully kick off your internet betting adventure by answering the following questions below:
- Can you win real money with online casino games?
- What are the best online casino games?
- What is the best online casino?
- Which online casino game has the best payouts?.
Top 5 Online Casino Games to Win Real Money
The range of internet gaming products is continuously growing. However, so that you do not walk away empty-handed from your gambling sessions, stick to titles with low house edges.
These should always be your top choice:
- Video poker – Video poker is essentially five-card draw poker. You get five cards, and you can switch one or all of them, hoping to attain the best hand possible. It is the only casino product where you can gain an advantage over your chosen operator.
- Blackjack – Blackjack is the world’s most popular table game. The goal here is to get a card hand that totals twenty-one or gets closest to this number without going over it. With the use of an optimal strategy, the house edge of blackjack can drop to 0.5%.
- Roulette – Roulette is an excellent choice for newbies because it features almost 50/50 bets. These are red/black, high/low, and odds/evens.
- Three-card poker – Casino poker variants are player vs. dealer games that utilize the poker hand ranking system. Three-card poker is the most famous representative of this genre, boasting a house edge of 3.37%.
- Slots – Reel-spinning machines have been around for over a century. Their odds vary dramatically, but you can easily find some that accept penny wagers and feature an edge in the range of 2% to 3%.
You will find these and more games in the top online casinos to win money listed below.
Trusted and Reliable Online Casinos in the USA
What are the top 10 online casinos? We cannot answer that, as personal preferences have a lot to do with who likes which platform. What we can do is list three super trustworthy casinos here. They are:
- Las Atlantis – This is a Curacao-regulated site that offers up to $14,000 on sign-up. The code needed for you to activate this offer is LASATLANTIS. Las Atlantis is home to close to two hundred RealTime Gaming slots.
- Wild Casino – Wild is a Panama-licensed crypto-centric casino that features a $9,000 five-part welcome bonus for digital coin users. Its codes are CRYPTO300 and CRYPTO150.
- BetUS – A pioneer in internet wagering, BetUS has been around since 1994 and is one of the original online sportsbooks. Their casino section is robust, and those that want to enjoy it can create an account, claiming a 150% deposit match up to $3,000 in the process. The coupon code for this deal is CAS150.
To Sum Up
If someone asks you – what online casino games pay real money? You can answer – all of them as long as you pick a reliable gambling operator. Once that step is out of the way, head over to the casino’s game lobby and select a title in one of the five genres listed in this article.
About the Author
Shelly Schiff has been working in the gambling industry since 2009, mainly on the digital side of things, employed by Safest Betting Sites. However, over her eleven-year career, Shelly has provided content for many other top interactive gaming websites. She knows all there is to know about slots and has in-depth knowledge of the most popular table games. Her golden retriever Garry occupies most of her leisure time. Though, when she can, she loves reading Jim Thompson-like crime novels.