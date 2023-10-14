FinDaS Launches Innovative Products to Empower Crypto Startups in Building Thriving Token Economies

October 14th, 2023 – FinDaS a prominent tokenomics consulting company, today announced the launch of three new products designed to help crypto startups with their financial planning and tokenomics design.
Tokenomics calculator: This automated tool revolutionises the process of designing and evaluating token economies. It requires no prior expertise in tokenomics, guiding users through a series of business-related questions. Utilising advanced AI techniques, it suggests optimal token economy setups within predefined constraints. The tool is accessible for free, with premium features available. Key features include:
- Performance score for crucial aspects of the token economy
- Multiple tokenomics scenarios depending on the company focus
- Full customization of proposed scenarios (in the premium version)
- Detailed business explanation of generated tokenomics
- Token price projections
Business valuation: This tool aids companies, both crypto and non-crypto, in determining a fair valuation, crucial for fundraising efforts. Employing eight distinct valuation techniques and a weighted average, it provides a robust valuation of the company. The tool generates:
- Income statement
- Cashflow statement
- Balance sheet statement
The tool is available for free, with advanced features requiring a one-time payment.
MiCA-ready token economy papers: The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) institutes uniform EU market rules for crypto-assets. FinDaS offers MiCA-ready token economy papers/whitepapers following the standard and requirements as defined by the regulation.
“We are thrilled to launch our tokenomics calculator and business valuation tools, offering startups an efficient way to understand their financials and token economies.” said Hristo Piyankov, CEO and Lead Token Economist of FinDaS. “While these tools cannot replace dedicated financial and tokenomics experts, they serve as invaluable aid in validating ideas in the initial stages of a project, within minutes. For comprehensive support, FinDaS can assist companies with their full tokenomics design and modelling, ensuring their token economies are sustainable and tested. This includes preparation for the upcoming MiCA regulations set to be enforced next year.”
About FinDaS
FinDaS has been a leading tokenomics service provider since 2017. The company has consulted on more than 250 projects in the crypto space, which in turn have raised over one billion USD. The company adopts a unique data-driven approach to tokenomics development, focusing on robust strategies rather than fleeting trends. FinDaS also offers Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) compliant token economy papers.
Tokenomics by FinDaS. Data-driven. Tested. Sustainable.
