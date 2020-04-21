EzyStayz Joins Forces with DexOne to Launch New Tokens on Korean Exchange Foblgate

The only Australian owned global holiday rental website “EzyStayz” has released their own cryptocurrency “EZY” which will be launching on the Korean exchange Foblgate on the 20th April at an introductory price of 0.005 USD.
April 20th, 2020, Sydney, Australia – EzyStayz has 1 million listings in 205 countries around the globe, which include a whopping 80,000+ destinations worldwide and 1982+ hotel chains & boutique resorts. EzyStayz has enhanced its travel experience by introducing gaming elements to its product, offering a different marketing approach to customers, allowing them to play and win their accommodation booking for free.
Listing on Foblgate
The decision to launch on Foblgate was based on several factors. Foblgate is one of the largest exchanges in South Korea, a country that is responsible for approximately 35% of all global crypto trading. The site is easy for traders to use and provides a simple way to deposit Korean WON in exchange for one of the 19 different cryptocurrencies that are currently supported on the site. Not only that, but Foblgate has built a reputation as one of the leading exchanges in terms of safety and security for its users, making it the perfect platform for EzyStayz to launch their token on. Foblgate is soon to announce a partnership with Binance, so it is a great fit for EzyStayz first exchange to list on.
This launch is being supported by DexOne, a crypto marketing team that prominent in the Korean trading world, and has built a successful portfolio managing clients within this space. Their local knowledge of the trading habits and trends of the Korean crypto market has helped to shape this launch, increasing the chances of success with this token.
EzyStayz token currently has a market capitalisation of USD 28,000,000 – It is estimated that by 2022 the crypto-economy will be equal to 10% of world GDP2, & with Bitcoin rebounding from its March USD 4500 low to currently USD 7500 there is no better time to launch on an exchange.
Industry Support
There have been some exciting supporters in the project and recent discussions with TRON’s Founder & CEO Justin Sun who sees the investment potential and a very positive future for the company. He was interviewed on Coin Telegraph quoting that he is a long-term believer in cryptocurrencies and owns a stake in many altcoins. He also predicted that Bitcoin will cross $100,000 mark in 2025, emphasizing that other cryptocurrencies will follow the trend.
EzyStayz token purchasers will not only be able to trade EZY on exchanges but they will also benefit from a 25% discount on all booking fees when they pay for their vacation rental or hotel booking with the EZY token.
EzyStayz makes it easy to pay and travel using blockchain technology. James Moses, Founder & CEO of EzyStayz said the following:
“We look forward to continuing to implement innovative technology that supports both the sharing economy and expanded tourism. The EzyStayz website is the first building block of a larger exchange that will eventually target businesses and consumers with more strategic B2B tools to tap into the potential of the hospitality sector.”
Please visit the website at https://io.ezystayz.com to download the Whitepaper, Pitch Deck and other related documents.
Telegram: https://t.me/ezystayzcom
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ezystayz2014
Subscribe on Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/ezystayzofficial/
Join our community: https://www.instagram.com/ezystayz/
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDvQOHa-9pwh_PEEsgjsFWQ
Join on Medium: https://medium.com/@ezystayz
Media Contact Details
Contact Name: Sofia Sorberg
Contact Address: EzyStayz, 1/58 Pitt St, Sydney NSW Australia 2000
Contact Email: [email protected]
EzyStayz is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.