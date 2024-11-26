Experts Remain Confident On FXGuys ($FXG) As It Aims To Join The League Of Stellar (XLM) and Algorand

Crypto market experts have expressed confidence in FXGuys ($FXG) as it ranks with top altcoins like Stellar (XLM) and Algorand (ALGO).
The new crypto project aims to solve liquidity, KYC, and delayed payment issues by launching a proprietary trading firm in the growing DeFi sector.
Read on to discover how this proprietary trading firm will improve the issues faced by traders in DeFi!
FXGuys: Proprietary Trading Firm Transforming DeFi
FXGuys is a DeFi-based proprietary trading firm where users can trade assets across several trading networks. The platform offers stocks, cryptos, FX, and commodities.
Thanks to its Trader Funding Program, users can get funded to trade on FX Guys. This program aims to finance traders with skills rather than the means (Capital) to onboard the market. Up to $200,000 will be readily available for those who scale specific tests and challenges before receiving the money.
Also, the FX Guys platform rewards every trade via its Trade2Earn program. This event is scheduled to reward traders for using FXGuys by depositing $FXG tokens into their wallets after every trade. The tokens accumulated can be used to access future trading benefits that are available to users.
The FXGuys PropFi platform pays users profits and processes withdrawals on the same day. The proprietary trading firm boasts speed, efficiency, and increased privacy. Thanks to its no-KYC approach, users need not undergo the exhausting Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures as required by centralized platforms.
With these features, FXGuys will revamp routine activities carried out in the DeFi sector. As a result, experts believe FXGuys will soon take its place among the likes of Stellar and Algorand.
Stellar Rises 431% With Top Altcoins: What’s Behind the Uptrend?
Stellar emerged among the top-performing assets in November 2024 after rallying to a 42-week high with a 431% surge in three weeks and a 70% gain in one day. The booming market state and buyer interest fueled the uptrend.
XLM’s rally coincided with XRP, as it has in the past. Experts dubbed XLM XRP’s “high-beta cousin” because they sometimes imitate each other. Amid XLM’s 431% increase, XRP also registered a 180% gain over the past two weeks.
XLM’s trading volume is notably up, especially on exchanges like Binance, where it has emerged among the top gainers. Buyers raised Stellar’s price to $0.474, planting the altcoin at its highest price in years.
Stellar’s XLM is one of the top altcoins that has witnessed notable upticks since the bull market’s start. Having risen 126% in a week, Stellar’s XLM now trades at $0.604.
Algorand Joins the Decentralized Identity Foundation
Algorand has become a partaker of the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF), showcasing its support for open standards in digital identity. This move correlates with the establishment of did:algo, a decentralized identifier that was built on Algorand.
As notable projects on the blockchain develop, Algorand has demonstrated increased growth and activities. Recently, the blockchain partnered with Coinbase to introduce a reward system that incentivizes Algorand dApp users. This initiative attracted over 124,000 new users to the blockchain in one day, according to Messari.
This growth was also reflected in the blockchain’s 12% TVL surge this quarter, boosted by including Folks Finance and Tinyman. This growth also impacted ALGO’s price.
ALGO has exhibited strength 18 out of the last 30 days, enjoying massive liquidity flow in contrast with its market capitalization. After rising 69% in one week, ALGO trades at $0.315.
$FXG: A New Crypto Set to Rise to XLM and ALGO’s Levels
$FXG is gunning for the same operational plane as XLM and ALGO. With its recent performances, the new crypto coin could easily ascend into these levels, sitting among the top altcoins of this cycle.
$FXG is an ICO coin valued at $0.04 in Stage 2 of its public presale. Investors in its private sale have made almost 200% of their capital since the presale began and reached its current stage.
With a bright future, the new crypto is set to make a name for itself in the DeFi space among the top altcoins. Hence, $FXG is regarded as one of the best coins to invest in now! Click the link below to buy $FXG.
To find out more about FXGuys follow the links below:
Presale | Website | Whitepaper | Socials | Audit
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.