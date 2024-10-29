Experts Predict $92k Bitcoin Price Surge if Trump Wins; Rollblock (RBLK) Skyrockets, Ethereum Next Move?

The Bitcoin price grabbed headlines for the second time this year due to its volatility, but analysts believe the Bitcoin price is more speculative than stable.
In recent months, Bitcoin has broken above several resistance levels, but BTC investors always find themselves on the wrong side of the trend.
Despite this momentum, investors are more interested in Rollblock’s crypto presale after it accumulated nearly $5 million in liquidity with over 11 million token subscribers. This marks a milestone, and analysts believe the Rollblock price could experience an over 801% jump in the coming months. Let’s investigate!
Rollblock’s growth sparks interest among ETH and BTC holders
The new Rollblock crypto presale has stolen the spotlight from Bitcoin after experiencing a 350% price jump and netting over 2x ROI for its early investors. Analysts are very optimistic about Rollblock’s innovative solutions as they predict a 100x rally for its holders before it concludes its ICO offerings.
Rollblock sets out to revolutionize Gamblefi and play-to-earn systems. In the past, one of the main bugbears for players at an online casino was unfairness and lack of accountability. Rollblock says no more! Since Rollblock carries out its operations on Ethereum-based blockchain technology, all player’s bets are on-chain, which makes them immutable and tamperproof.
Additionally, Rollblock caters to investors in a special way with its revolutionary revenue-sharing model, which grants a portion of Rollblock casino profit to holders through its weekly reward program. Another way investors earn with Rollblock is through its regular token burns, which ensure that the RBLK token remains deflationary.
These features have ensured a sustainable increase in RBLK’s price—from $0.01 when it started its crypto ICO to $0.032—and experts predict a 100x rally before the presale concludes.
BTC to $92K: Can the hype deliver?
Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies, has made bold predictions that have placed BTC on the front page again. Analysts have been optimistic that Bitcoin’s price will surge above $100K, and several factors support these predictions. For example, Bitcoin has been experiencing increased demand even when the Bitcoin price stagnated.
Some experts believe this could be an indicator of an upcoming price surge. Polymarket bettors are optimistic about the move, with participants wagering on the Bitcoin price to exceed $70K before next year. This indicates a growing optimism in Bitcoin, but caution still remains because, in the past, cryptos have never been so closely tied to the results of a single political phenomenon.
Ethereum could face further dip, but whales remain steadfast
Ethereum has been underperforming since the beginning of the year, with many investors losing faith in the speculative potential of the ETH. However, this dip is only the beginning, with analysts foreseeing recurring patterns that could suggest a further plunge.
Despite the bearish outlook for ETH, its holders are still optimistic, which means ETH’s fate is not set in stone. Recent data from Binance shows that more than 73% of accounts are still holding their ETH long positions, indicating growing optimism around the token.
Conclusion
With Rollblock crypto presale launching in an era of sustainability and growth in the rapidly changing dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, investors have a shot at growing their portfolio through long-term profitability. Interestingly, the RBLK token is available at $0.032. Take action before it’s too late!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.