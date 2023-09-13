Experts Pick Tether, Dai, and Pomerdoge As the Three Best Tokens To Hold in 2023

Given the volatile nature of the crypto market, experts have picked Tether, Dai, and Pomerdoge as three of the most promising tokens to consider for investment. Experts have assessed these three tokens and believe their price movements have been stable.
Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale
Tether (USDT) Suffered Depegging in August – Kaiko Research
In a recent analysis, Kaiko researcher, Riyad Carey, mentioned an intriguing Tether de-pegging that occurred in August. According to the findings, Tether encountered a significant 98% depeg on August 7th, during which the stablecoin was traded at a 2% discount.
The report noted that Tether’s susceptibility to de-pegging is due to two factors. They include its low liquidity and the imposition of high redemption fees. In addition, data from CCData indicates that the market capitalization of the USDT coin decreased last month.
The Tether coin dropped by 1.2% and stabilized at $82.9 billion. Despite its latest decline, Tether remains one of the most traded cryptos globally. Besides, Tether recently partnered with a Bahamas-based bank, Britannia Bank & Trust.
Dai (DAI) Not a Token for Huge Capital Gains
Unlike Tether, Dai is a decentralized stablecoin built on the Ethereum network that aims to uphold a constant $1 valuation. The stablecoin differs from centralized stablecoins as it does not depend on the USD for backing.
Instead, Dai finds backing in the collateral furnished by the Maker platform. Meanwhile, Dai has been relatively stable over the past few months. The Dai coin has also managed to increase the number of cryptos backing it this year.
The Dai crypto boasts of being a more stable and superior coin than most other cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, it is not a suitable choice for investors seeking quick capital gains.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Aiming for New ATH
While Tether and Dai have relatively stable prices, they are not tokens for investors looking for rapid capital gain. As a result, investors are moving to projects like Pomerdoge (POMD). Amidst the bearish market conditions, Pomerdoge has demonstrated resilience. It has skyrocketed from $0.007 to $0.0115. Notably, the coin has set its sights on a new all-time peak of $0.015 in the coming days.
The Pomerdoge ecosystem encompasses various components, with three particularly capturing the attention of investors. Among these is Pomergame, a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game that offers players exciting and swift-paced gameplay.
Also, participants are rewarded for their time and effort, adding an additional layer of engagement. Furthermore, there is another component of this ecosystem called Pomerplace. Players can cultivate their unique Pomers, and gain access to the marketplace when they attain Gold Status.
Users can delve into the realms of buying, selling, or trading items and valuables on Pomerplace. Pomerdoge is currently in the first stage of its presale and the Pomerdoge token is available at $0.0115. Analysts have forecasted more bullish price movements in 2023, making this the best time to buy POMD.
Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today:
Website: https://pomerdoge.com/
Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.