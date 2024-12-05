Ethereum TVL Surges By $4.81B As Smart Money And ETFs Drive Bullish Momentum

Ethereum ($ETH) is experiencing a significant upswing, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) increasing by $4.81 billion over the past seven days.
This surge reflects renewed investor confidence and strong capital inflows into the network. Other platforms like Base and Hyperliquid have also seen impressive TVL growth, gaining $302.02 million and $290.21 million, respectively, further highlighting the rising interest across the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
In a notable move, a trader with an 83.3% win rate in ETH trades has re-entered the market. Within the last 40 minutes, this smart money investor spent $13.75 million aEthUSDT to purchase 3,710 ETH at an average price of $3,706, signaling strong conviction in Ethereum’s bullish trajectory.
Ethereum Institutional Interest Surges
Institutional interest in Ethereum is also gaining momentum, as evidenced by substantial inflows into Ethereum-based ETFs. Between November 25 and November 29, the Ethereum spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $467 million.
BlackRock’s ETHA ETF led the pack with $300 million in weekly inflows, while Fidelity’s FETH ETF contributed $120 million. These figures underscore growing institutional adoption and confidence in Ethereum as a long-term investment.
The combined impact of rising TVL, smart money investments, and institutional inflows positions Ethereum for sustained growth. The DeFi ecosystem continues to expand, attracting both retail and institutional participants. As funds flow into Ethereum and related platforms, the network’s foundational role in the blockchain ecosystem becomes increasingly apparent.
With bullish sentiment building and strong fundamentals in place, Ethereum is poised to maintain its upward momentum, reinforcing its status as a leading asset in the cryptocurrency market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
