Ethereum To Break Multi-Year Consolidation and Pump To New ATH: Ripple and Lunex Show Hyper-Bullish Signals for This Altseason 

Bitcoin might have set multiple all-time highs (ATHs) over the last few years, but its biggest rival, Ethereum (ETH) has consolidated under $4,000 for two years.
With ETH on the cusp of breaking this consolidation, analysts have set price targets above $10,000 for the leading altcoin.
While the rally of ETH could intensify the altseason, XRP and Lunex Network are two of the top altcoins flagging hyper-bullish signals. Levi Rietveld has said that XRP could break out to $30+ while Lunex could pump to $1 at the peak of this altseason.
New ATH in Sight As Tries Ethereum (ETH) To Break Multi-Year Consolidation
Although Ethereum (ETH) dipped to retest the $3,500 support level as data on CoinMarketCap shows, analysts are still optimistic. Looking at the Ethereum price on a longer timeframe, Altcoin Sherpa pointed out that the altcoin price has been in that $4k consolidation since 2022.
VentureFounder shared a similar chart to confirm Sherpa’s prediction that a breakout could happen soon. According to VentureFounder, the Ethereum crypto could break out in the next few weeks because the ETH bull trend is still intact.
While the Ethereum coin chart shared by Sherpa hints at a break above $5k, VentureFounder has a more exciting prediction. According to the analysis, Ethereum (ETH) could witness a mega rally that could take its price rapidly above $15,000 by early 2025.
Mega Rally Ahead As Ripple (XRP) Breaks Out of “W” Pattern
Like the rest of the market, Ripple coin recorded a correction that pushed its price briefly under the $2 support. However, XRP recovered rapidly, rising back above $2.37 based on data on CoinMarketCap. The recent pump has been attributed to the recent launch of the RLUSD stablecoin by the Ripple network.
CryptoKnight890’s Ripple price chart includes the recent drop under $2 and a price target. According to CryptoKnight890, Ripple (XRP) could target $3.51 before the year ends. However, Levi Rietveld has spotted a hyper-bullish signal.
According to Rietveld, XRP has broken out of a “W” pattern on the monthly price chart. If this trend plays out fully, Rietveld says that the technical target for Ripple (XRP) by 2025 is $30+, making it one of the best altcoins to watch now.
Lunex Network ($LNEX) Set for Surge To $1 As It Redefines DeFi
Lunex Network (LNEX) is an innovative new cross-chain protocol that many analysts believe will dominate this altseason. While many top crypto coins dipped, the LNEX coin pushed its gains to over 283% as its price pumped to $0.0046, while its presale crossed $5.2 million.
As a platform that is designed for everyone from businesses, traders, and developers, Lunex Network (LNEX) is on its way to disrupting the DeFi space. The protocol is built with cutting-edge technology to simplify the process from trading to swapping, which could quickly make it a favorite among the crypto community.
Lunex Network allows its users to instantly swap and trade 50,000+ assets across 40+ blockchains. Using advanced smart contracts to process transactions, users are ensured of the highest levels of security.
By providing an affordable and working platform for casual and professional traders, Lunex could quickly become the go-to platform for traders in the crypto market. As this happens, analysts believe the LNEX coin could potentially reach a value of $1 in this bull cycle.
In Conclusion
As we draw near to another massive altseason, Ethereum, XRP, and Lunex Network that is redefining the DeFi market with simplicity and innovation, are the best altcoins to buy now. The predictions of analysts suggest that they could record massive gains between now and 2025.
