Ethereum Forms New Support, Clear Road To $4k, Lunex Network Potential for 18x ROI Gains Momentum

The crypto market is on the verge of something big, and Ethereum, which lagged behind other top crypto coins in November, could lead the charge. The Ethereum coin has formed a strong support that could propel it towards $4K.
For investors who are closely observing the market, this can be the right time to get in before the next big upswing. On the same note, Lunex Network (LNEX) is gradually growing and becoming more popular among the top DeFi projects in the market. Lunex is already a topic of discussion in investment circles due to its potential of 18x ROI.
Ethereum (ETH) Could Rise To $4k Soon
The recent price movement of the Ethereum coin suggests that the leading altcoin is about to enter a massive price surge. Since November 27, the altcoin has stayed above $3,500.
This level was bounced above many times in November, confirming it as a major support for Ethereum (ETH). If this $3,500 level proves to be a support level, ETH could try retesting the $4,000 mark, which is a significant psychological level.
However, if the Ethereum token slips below $3,500, it could head towards testing the $3,350 support level once again. The altcoin price has increased by 9.4 percent on the 7-day chart, according to data from CoinMarketCap. In the 30D timeframe ETH has also increased by 36.9%.
Analysts are very optimistic about the future price of this altcoin. Captain Faibik told his followers the Ethereum crypto has broken out of a descending wedge. He forecasts a price surge to $5,450.
Meanwhile, most of Ethereum’s (ETH) technical indicators support this uptrend. The 14-day RSI is above the 50 line, which is a sign that the bulls are gaining momentum.
Additionally, the Average Directional Index (14) and Hull Moving Average (9) are flashing buy signs, which signals high buying pressure. Interestingly, institutional demand for Ether has increased in the past month. Kate the Alt revealed that 247K ETH flowed into Ethereum spot ETFs, primarily driven by BlackRock and Fidelity.
If this momentum remains, an uptrend may occur. So, we might see Ethereum’s price reaching the $5k level in the coming weeks.
Lunex Network (LNEX) Presale Gains More Momentum
This is one of the most promising projects in the DeFi industry. Lunex Network (LNEX) has attracted much attention, especially with its current presale campaign, which has attracted over $3.7 million. The current price of the LNEX token is $0.0033, and experts believe that the price could increase by 18x. The investors are interested in getting into the platform early enough because of the novelty and the strong revenue streams.
One advantage of Lunex Network is its non-custodial approach. Lunex is different from the traditional centralized exchange, where the exchange owns the users’ funds or stores them in their wallets. This means users do not need to rely on a third party with private keys. This approach makes Lunex Network favorable to traders and investors who prefer to exercise certain independence in managing digital currencies.
The other significant benefit is that Lunex does not have the Know Your Customer policy. Lunex is one of the few platforms that does not ask the user for any identification documents for validation.
Also, Lunex has been audited by SolidProof, a top auditing company that is famous for its rigorous audits. This means its platform is safe, and users don’t have to worry about security. Due to the features above and the high interest from investors, Lunex Network could become one of the top leaders in the DeFi market.
Final Words
As Ethereum (ETH) aims for $4K, its support level is quite robust, which makes it possible for the coin to experience growth in the following months. On the other hand, Lunex Network is an asset with exponential growth, which is perfect for those who are looking for the best crypto investment choice.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.