Ethereum (ETH) Whales Eye Yachtify (YCHT) as The Next Big Altcoin

Throughout the broader blockchain space, projects are consistently being developed, and some are also updated on a regular basis with the goal of reaching, then maintaining, the top spot in regard to their market capitalization. However, not every single cryptocurrency can stand the test of time, and when some rise, others fall in value. Typically, investors will make their investments within some of the most well-known projects, such as Ethereum (ETH).
Savvy investors do know, however, that the true value can be found in presale-stage projects, such as Yachtify (YCHT), and today, we will go over why this is the case.
Ethereum (ETH) Halts Growth and Worries Investors
Ethereum (ETH) experienced a huge upgrade throughout the previous month, known as the Shanghai Upgrade.
This upgrade essentially enabled validators the opportunity to withdraw their staked coins. What this resulted in is an increased activity behind the Ethereum (ETH) network.
When we go over the value of the Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency, on May 5, 2023, it traded at $1,899.06.
In the last two weeks, Ethereum (ETH) saw a decrease in its value by 2.4%. In the last seven days, its decrease was at $0.7. While this is not a significant decrease in its value, it is still a cause for caution among investor circles.
Yachtify (YCHT) Enables Fractional Ownership of Yachts
The Yachtify platform will be one in which anyone will be able to get fractional, private yacht ownership through a model that leverages the power of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In other words, on top of Yachtify, NFTs are minted, after which they get fractionalized.
Through the usage of the native YCHT token, anyone can gain ownership over these NFTs at a specific percentage or at a fraction. Every single NFT is connected to a physical yacht located in the real world, which is insured, and stored in high-security ports globally.
An investor can, for example, buy 50% of the NFT and get practical ownership over it.
Then, when it gets rented out, users can earn from that yacht or boat. If they have 50% ownership in it, they get 50% of the profits, aside from the Yachtify fee.
The Future of Investing With Yachtify (YCHT)
With the decrease in the value of the Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is clear that more investors and traders are beginning to diversify.
Yachtify represents a solid opportunity for investors and traders to get into the early stages of a project that can dominate the Web3 space. At its presale period, the YCHT token trades at $0.10. Analysts predict a 4,000% increase in its value. The platform is also already audited for any SolidProof, and the liquidity will be locked for life.
