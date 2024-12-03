Ethereum (ETH) on Track to Flip $4K – Ripple (XRP) Hits $2 but Traders Bet More on This New AI Crypto With 50x Upside Potential 

The bulls continue their charge, pushing prices upward. Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin, surpasses $3,600 and targets $4,000 next. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) flipped $2, a level last seen in 2018.
However, traders bet more on IntelMarkets (INTL), a top ICO, for more gains. This new altcoin at the crossroads between AI and DeFi boasts significant upside potential and is hailed as one of the best new cryptos to invest in.
IntelMarkets (INTL): New DeFi Project Investors Are Betting On
IntelMarkets (INTL), a new AI crypto, basks in the spotlight. Besides its bullish AI narrative, its impending transformation of the $264 billion global crypto trading market makes it a new investor favorite. Moreover, as an emerging cryptocurrency with substantial upside potential, it has become a strong alternative to Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP).
Outclassing most new ICOs, it soared past $2.7 million in early funding. The presale recently entered the seventh stage amid massive retail and whale interest, approaching its debut. Meanwhile, a token costs only $0.064 and experts project a 50x upswing after its debut, explaining the rising demand.
Its unique AI-powered trading platform further adds to its attraction. Integrating artificial intelligence across all levels, INTL will become the first true modern-gen exchange protocol. Additionally, its trading bots can learn from their mistakes and real-time trading data; they are also designed to give access to top-notch trading strategies and automatically take profitable positions.
Ethereum (ETH): On Track to Cross $4,000
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is one of the most popular names in the crypto landscape. After a period of underwhelming performance, the Ethereum price jumped over 8% in the past seven days, trading above $3,600.
Its performance on the monthly chart is equally impressive—a 45% upswing. Next on its radar is flipping the $4,000 resistance, its year-high, which technical indicators like the MACD level (12, 26) and 20-VWMA support.
Moreover, crypto analyst ColdBloodShill expects a rally above $4,000 soon. TOPDOGE007, another analyst, has $5,000 as their Ethereum (ETH) 2025 price prediction. Set to lead the altseason, ETH is among the best cryptos to invest in.
Ripple (XRP) Retests Level Last Seen in 2018
Ripple (XRP), a payment-based cryptocurrency, steals the spotlight. Outperforming top altcoins and the wider crypto market, the XRP price soared 60% on the weekly chart and 360% in the past month, trading above $2.4.
Flipping BNB first, then Solana, it cemented its position among the top crypto coins, currently the third-largest cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, technical indicators like the 9-HMA and the XRP price hovering above the 10-EMA ($1.8) and 10-SMA ($1.72) are buy signals hinting at further gains.
A crypto analyst, CryptoGeekNews, suggests a rally toward $5.98 in the coming days and $9.87 by December 31st. JayXRP2 expects Ripple (XRP) to hit $3.19 by next week, positioning it among the best cryptos to invest in.
IntelMarkets (INTL): Primed for More Gain Than Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP)
Despite the bullish outlooks of Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), IntelMarkets (INTL) has more room for growth as a low-cap gem. Its blend of AI, DeFi and blockchain further paints a bullish picture, placing it among the best altcoins to buy.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.