Ethereum Down While Bitcoin, Solana, and JetBolt Skyrocket In End November 2024

Ethereum stumbles as Bitcoin surges past $97K, Solana eyes new highs, and JetBolt’s presale shakes up the crypto scene—are we witnessing the dawn of a new crypto era?
Ethereum (ETH) struggles to maintain momentum as it slips below critical support levels, trading sideways at $3,133.03. While Ethereum battles market pressures, Bitcoin (BTC) continues its meteoric rise, reaching $96,974.41. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) joins the rally, surging by 10% this week to hold above $240. Yet, as these crypto giants battle for dominance, JetBolt (JBOLT) is also taking center stage with its groundbreaking technology and buzzing presale growth.
While Ethereum fumbles to find its footing, Bitcoin, Solana, and JetBolt are skyrocketing in their respective fields. Is Ethereum losing its shine just as Bitcoin, Solana, and JetBolt steal the spotlight in a thrilling end-of-November crypto surge? Let’s unpack how JetBolt is setting a new standard, and the numbers behind Bitcoin’s and Solana’s continuous climb as Ethereum stumbles.
Ethereum’s November Blues: Can ETH Reverse Its Slide?
Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to keep pace as Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) reach new heights. Currently trading at $3,141.71, ETH has dropped over 2% in the past 24 hours and faces resistance at $3,180. Crypto analysts caution that failure to break above this level could lead to a dip toward $2,880.
Over the past 7 days, Ethereum has showcased a volatile journey, fluctuating between support near $3,050 and resistance at $3,211. Ethereum’s technical indicators also remain bearish, with its hourly RSI below 50 and the MACD signaling downward momentum. ETF outflows have further dampened sentiment, with Fidelity’s FETH fund reporting $30.29 million in outflows on November 20.
Ethereum (ETH) 7-day price chart from CoinMarketCap showing fluctuations between $3,050 and $3,211
Despite the price slump, Ethereum’s network activity remains robust, with a 15% increase in daily active addresses and a TVL of $30.5 billion in DeFi projects. For Ethereum to regain its footing, it must reclaim $3,446 and sustain momentum above its 200-day moving average at $2,957. Until then, its recovery remains uncertain.
Bitcoin Approaches $100K: BTC’s Historic Moment?
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $96,808.80, up 3.83% in the past 24 hours, with a 44% surge this month, nearing the historic $100,000 mark and a $2 trillion market cap. Recent inflows into Bitcoin ETFs totaled $1.8 billion over three days, led by BlackRock’s IBIT ETF with $626.52 million on November 20.
Bitcoin maximalists predict Bitcoin could hit $100K by November’s end, supported by technical analysis showing resistance at $98,000 and $102,000. However, sell-side pressure from long-term BTC holders may slow momentum.
Crypto whales are closely watching Bitcoin ETFs, which are not just fueling Bitcoin’s rally but also making BTC available to wider institutional audiences. Whales recognize the power of these ETFs in reducing volatility and enhancing liquidity. As optimism builds, Bitcoin’s next move could cement its dominance in the crypto market.
JetBolt’s Game-Changing Presale: Whales Flock to JBOLT for Innovation
In presale news, JetBolt (JBOLT) is making waves across the crypto market, particularly among crypto whales seeking innovation and efficiency. JetBolt has redefined blockchain transactions with use of zero-gas technology, powered by the Skale Network, enabling users to enjoy lightning-fast transactions without the burden of gas fees—a major shift in the blockchain landscape.
JetBolt’s zero gas fees not only make transactions accessible but also potentially empower innovation across dApps, blockchain, SocialFi, and Web3 by eliminating the burdensome barriers of gas costs for developers and users alike.
Meanwhile, JetBolt’s easy-to-earn staking, which is a breeze to enter through its user-friendly Web3 wallet, rewards stakers’ active engagement within its ecosystem. This crypto-earning staking mechanism is changing how participation and community-driven activity translates to tangible rewards in the blockchain space.
JetBolt’s presale momentum has soared, with over 66 million JBOLT tokens already sold since its launch. A key attraction is the Alpha Boxes, a presale perk that grants batch buyers up to 25% additional JBOLT tokens.
With its revolutionary features and unstoppable momentum, JetBolt is not just a new name in crypto—it’s leading the charge toward redefining what users know about blockchain technology, making waves that are impossible to ignore.
Solana’s Price Action: Will SOL Reclaim Its All-Time High?
Solana (SOL) recently hit a three-year high of $248, driven by meme coin activity and predictions around VanEck’s SOL spot ETF, but it has since retraced to $242.55 after profit-taking. Trading volume also dropped 52% to 7.25 billion SOL, while funding rates fell 50%, signaling bearish sentiment.
Technical analysis highlights Solana’s 10-day EMA of $222 and 30-day EMA of $196 and may suggest a possible recovery, though the $230 support level remains critical. If breached, SOL could drop to $202, but renewed demand might push it back toward $250, with some predicting a surge in the direction of $780 if momentum mirrors its 2021 rally.
Crypto whales are closely eyeing Solana as the VanEck SOL spot ETF gains momentum, solidifying institutional interest. This ETF buzz has fueled record-breaking SOL activity, pushing Solana into 4th place as the largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization.
Final Take: Ethereum Stumbles as Bitcoin, Solana, and JetBolt Surge
As Ethereum (ETH) faces challenges and lingers below its recent highs, the spotlight has turned to the explosive growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and JetBolt’s (JBOLT) pressale. Bitcoin’s approach to the $100,000 milestone has dominated headlines, while Solana continues to showcase a strong performance. Meanwhile, JetBolt (JBOLT) captivates whales with presale traction and cutting-edge technology. Whether Ethereum recovers or Solana, Bitcoin, and JetBolt continue their upward trends, the end of 2024 has undoubtedly set the stage for new possibilities in the crypto space.
