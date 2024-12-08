Ethereum Could Outshine Bitcoin, Chainlink and Lunex Network Lead Altcoin Rally

Ethereum To Outperform Bitcoin in Rally To New ATH; Chainlink and Lunex To Dominate the Altseason
In this bull run, all the attention has been on Bitcoin (BTC), solidified by its rally above $100k for the first time ever. While BTC has recorded more gains than Ethereum (ETH) so far, analysts believe it could change soon, as the leading altcoin has formed a golden cross.
Crypto Rover believes the Ethereum price could rally over $6,500 for a new all-time high by 2025. Furthermore, Chainlink (LINK) and Lunex Network (LNEX) are both chosen as two of the best altcoins to keep an eye on as we enter into a massive alt season.
Ethereum (ETH) Forms Gold Cross, Sets Sight on New ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) might have enjoyed many all-time high (ATH) runs in this cycle, but Ethereum (ETH) hasn’t managed one yet. Per CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price has gained only 70% YTD, but YTD Bitcoin has increased by more than 135%.
Soon things are set to change as Crypto Rover has now shared a Golden Cross, a cross of 50MA and 200MA. Crypto Rover’s Ethereum price prediction, which shows the Golden Cross suggests a huge bull market is about to happen, supports that.
He predicts that Ethereum (ETH) will be trading above $6,800 in the first quarter of 2025. Trader Tardigrade’s short term prediction is more bullish. He noted that the Ethereum token is showing strength similar to that of February 2024, sparking a rally to $5,500 before the year ends.
Network Activity Surge, Chainlink (LINK) Set for Massive Surge
According to CoinMarketCap, Chainlink (LINK) has been in a brief consolidation under $25 after its massive 130% price increase. However, there has been a massive uptick in its on-chain activity. Over 4,000 new Chainlink coin addresses were created recently, the highest level recorded since 2022.
In addition, the average holding period for Chainlink (LINK) has extended to 1.9 years, as it has been gaining popularity as the “true bank coin” of the crypto market. Armyant77, a popular trader has called the Chainlink price chart “beautiful” and setting a price target of $100+ by early 2025.
Nick Petisce shares a very similar sentiment, predicting that the Chainlink token could go up 600%. This price increase is founded on the growing use of LINK by banks and financial institutions.
Lunex Network (LNEX) To Dominate the Altseason With Rally To $0.1
Lunex Network (LNEX) has been making a lot of noise as the DeFi project is harnessing powerful features in the DeFi market. Lunex Network removes KYC protocols, simplifying the barrier to entry for new users. With more traders joining the platform, the cryptocurrency ICO has raised over $4.5 million.
Lunex Network is powered by the most advanced smart contract technology that allows for frictionless trades between over 50,000 assets with less than minimal fees. It is, however, an illustration of the platform’s commitment to efficiency and scalability in a rapidly changing crypto landscape.
In addition, Lunex Network possesses a great staking system with APYs up to 18%. The platform has also adopted a revenue-sharing plan that rewards long term holders and discourages sell-offs of LNEX tokens. A portion of Lunex’s profits are used to purchase LNEX from the open market for rewards and its ecosystem development.
Lunex Network is extremely cheap to buy at just $0.0038, making it one of the best cryptocurrency investment options in the market. Now is the time to jump on the Lunex train before the massive bull run as LNEX is expected to reach $0.1.
In Conclusion
With Ethereum (ETH) leading the way in this altseason, Chainlink (LINK) and Lunex Network (LNEX) could be two of the best performers. If LINK can rally to $100+ and LNEX can move to $0.1, they are likely to outperform ETH and BTC during this bull cycle.
You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:
- Website: Lunex Network
- Telegram: Join Our Telegram Community
- Twitter: Follow Us On X
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.