ETH Price Analysis Hints Rebound, PI Coin Falls—BlockDAG Steals the Spotlight with SpaceDev Deal & $30M Grant Program

Ethereum’s chart is starting to heat up, and the latest Ethereum (ETH) price analysis suggests the long slump might finally be ending. Analysts are buzzing about a possible reversal. Meanwhile, not all coins are riding high—PI coin price has taken a dive after Binance snubbed it in a major listing vote.
But here’s the twist: while others face turbulence, BlockDAG (BDAG) is going full throttle. The team just rolled out a massive $30 million grants initiative and announced a game-changing partnership with SpaceDev. With momentum accelerating, BDAG’s presale total has now smashed past $207 million—cementing its place among the top crypto gainers to watch closely.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis: Rebound Signals Grow Stronger
The latest Ethereum (ETH) price analysis points to a possible breakout brewing. Experts like CryptoGoos and Merlijn The Trader say ETH is showing a pattern similar to its 2020 move—one that led to a massive surge. After months of sliding, ETH is now holding tight in the low $2,000s, and that could set the stage for a reversal.
Key indicators are flashing green. A low RSI and solid demand zone support suggest ETH may be ready to jump. If it keeps pushing above $2,000 heading into the monthly close, Ethereum bulls could finally regain the edge.
PI Coin Price Tumbles After Binance Skip
It’s been a tough week for Pi Network. The PI coin price fell sharply, dropping 31% and landing around $1.16. The big reason? Binance left Pi off its recent “Vote to List” campaign, citing BNB Smart Chain eligibility rules.
That decision rattled the market. PI now trades below a key $1.20 resistance zone. If it climbs back above that, targets of $1.40—or even $2—are possible. But if current support gives way, the PI coin price could dip toward $1.05 or even $1.02 in the short run.
SpaceDev Joins Forces with BlockDAG—$30M Grants Fuel Developer Gold Rush
BlockDAG isn’t just making noise—it’s making moves. The project is blending DAG architecture with Proof-of-Work for next-level scalability. And now, it’s bringing in SpaceDev to turbocharge the development ecosystem. This partnership isn’t just for show—it’s helping BlockDAG scale its presence fast and smart.
SpaceDev’s role is already making waves. The team is helping run BlockDAG’s Hackathon Series and Ambassador Program, drawing thousands of devs, mentors, and community leaders into the fold.
But that’s just the start. They’re also managing the $30 million Grants Program—reviewing, onboarding, and mentoring new builders. It’s rare to see a Layer 1 offer this much hands-on support, and the result is a talent pipeline that’s growing fast.
The presale numbers back that up. BDAG has raised over $207 million and sold more than 18.9 billion coins. The current price in batch 27 is $0.0248—a staggering 2,380% gain from the starting point of $0.001. With a mainnet launch and big exchange listings approaching, BlockDAG is showing all the signs of a breakout player—and earning its spot among the top crypto gainers in 2024.
Wrapping It Up
Ethereum (ETH) could be on the verge of a strong comeback. The price analysis looks increasingly bullish, but ETH still needs to break through and stay above key levels. On the other hand, the PI coin price is under pressure after its Binance exclusion, reminding everyone just how quickly momentum can fade in this space.
BlockDAG, meanwhile, is doing more than keeping up—it’s pulling ahead. With a $30M Grants Program and a major SpaceDev alliance, it’s building the kind of infrastructure other projects envy. The support isn’t just financial—it’s technical, strategic, and community-driven.
With $207 million raised already and growing developer interest, BlockDAG is shaping up as one of the top crypto gainers of the year. The early window is narrowing, and if current momentum continues, this could be one of 2025’s breakout stories.
Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
Website: https://blockdag.network
Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.