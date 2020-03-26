Entertainment Asset DEP (DEAPcoin) Launches on Top Exchange OKEx

The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte.LTD (DEA) have announced that it’s in-game currency DEP, (DEAPcoin) will be listed on OKEx this April.
25 March 2020, Singapore – Singapore-based Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), have announced that the digital currency DEP (DEAPcoin) used on it’s entertainment platform “PlayMining” will be listed on leading digital currency exchange OKEx, on April 8th, 2020.
What is PlayMining
PlayMining is an entertainment platform on which users can buy & trade items, such as virtual cards that can be used in games, like it’s new title JobTribes. DEP is the Playmining’s native currency, which can be earned from playing the platform’s games and reading it’s online comics.
New Consultants
DEA has announced that it has taken on Shiina Shigeru, and Yoshida Naohito as Co-CEO’s. Mr. Shiina Shigeru, a former president of PwC Japan and vice president of KPMG Consulting, has formally joined DEA’s business team, and together with Mr. Yoshida Naohito, a serial entrepreneur has successfully listed three companies in Japan, these two Co-representatives (Co-CEO) will work together to build a strong business system.
As a student of AI technology in NEC Central Research Institute, Shiina published a number of papers, and also obtained a number of successful franchises. In order to promote the application of AI in the society, he later turned to the consultant industry.
Shiina Shigeru spoke about how he hopes to use his experience to help PlayMining succeed,
“While it’s amazing to be involved in an innovative business, it’s just a matter of carrying out the spirit of challenge I’ve had so far. I hope to make the best use of my experience so far to create a career that will bring impact to the world.”
Starting as a magazine editor, Yoshida Naohito developed the animation game company GLAMS at the age of 28 followed by three different companies in the human resources, content industry, and advertising industry.
JobTribes
The first title on PlayMining’ is JobTribes’, a card collecting battle fantasy game, which will be made available in closed beta test recruitment at the end of March. PlayMining intends to give priority to users who sign up for membership from the game’s official website. In addition, participation in closed beta tests is also expected to receive DEAPcoin rewards, or blockchain-related game cards.
