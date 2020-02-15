EMJAC – Zero Carbon Emissions Waste to Energy Blockchain-Based Solution

Be it used plastic bag, broken glass, obsolete cell phone, or used battery cells, they are all used products which require suitable disposal method in order to limit environmental harms. Thus, waste disposal is a systematic process meant to manage waste from its origin to its final removal. This includes incineration/burning, burial at landfill sites or discharge at sea/lake/river, and recycling.
America alone is responsible for producing about 220 million tons of waste annually. In 2007 for instance, it is recorded that Americans generated nearly 260 million tons of municipal solid waste. This is about 2.1kg per person each day.
According to the World Bank report, the average global municipal solid waste (MSW) production per person on daily basis is about 1.2kg and the figure is expected to rise up to 1.5kg by 2025.
The disposal of waste tires is a major environmental concern since it demands valuable landfill space and may result in accidental fires along with pollution emissions. Such fires are difficult to manage due to the tires’ high flammability. For instance, one fire in Huntington (United States) burned for nine months. Waste tires also are a major contributor to environmental hitches due to their low biological degradation nature.
As we know, tires are engineered to be strong and durable (properties ensuring a safe ride and long service life) which induce scrap tire disposal process to be an extremely complicated task. Please note that waste tires are recalcitrant to natural degradation. The vulcanized rubber consists of long chains polymers (polyisoprene, polybutadiene, and styrene-butadiene copolymers) cross-linked with sulfur bonds and protected further by antioxidants and antiozonants which are highly resistant to nat`ural deterioration. Combustion of tires produces vastly toxic gases that contain carcinogenic and mutagenic compounds; therefore, tires incineration requires expensive air emission control systems.
Natural rubber (NR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and butadiene rubber (BR) are the most common rubbers used in tires. Elements such as Sulfur is used to vulcanize, steel and carbon black are used as reinforcing agents and aromatic extender oil is used to soften and enhance the workability of rubber. Now consider that all of these components are 100% recyclable. Scrap tires due to their high volatility, great amount of fixed carbon, moderate levels of Sulphur and low residual contents with just a calorific value greater than a coal or biomass attain to be an ideal material for thermochemical treatments (combustion, pyrolysis and gasification). Today, with a constant growing attention on recovery and recycling of artificial waste, interest in developing new technologies for reprocessing used tires is a must.
EMJAC is a pioneer as a blockchain solution company with a focus on employing high-tech blockchain technology along with transparency and traceability across its whole logistics flow of recycled tires supply chain model.
Through blockchain, EMJAC aims to enhance transparency and traceability of global waste tires management and reduce illegal dumping. Besides, EMJAC wants to assure accountability of logistics and production, safeguarding the environment guaranteeing that trapped energy and carbon in the waste tires are fully recovered and reused as fuel its own process with zero pollution in the environment. As a global company, EMJAC will establish its technology on top of the Ethereum blockchain, adopting TRU technology.
Based on EMJAC whitepaper, the TRU technology, will recover 100% of waste tires into four valuable commodities: 45% refined diesel, 35% refined carbon black, 10% steel wires and 10% synthetic gas.
The refined diesel of Euro 2 grade can be used as a direct substitute of petro-diesel in industries and gen sets. The refined carbon black is reused in the manufacturing of automotive tires, printer toners and other industries. The synthetic gas is reprocessed to fuel EMJAC TRU reactor. This is co-generation and provides self-sustainability to EMJAC’s green technology and it does not leave behind any carbon footprint.
The Advanced Continous Air-lock System Thermal Recovery Unit (TRU) is an innovative and newly developed concept that has the potential of converting waste tires into value-added products with a centralized and dedicated control unit for process monitoring and operations control.
Operating in a fully closed system where the absence of oxygen prevents the waste tires from burning, the TRU ensures that there is no emission or release of by-products into the environment. It is a screw-type rotary closed system that ensures no leakage of pollutants into the surrounding environment with an anticipated waste tire recovery rate of 99.7% in confront of the conventional incineration of 80%.
Environmental control measures are among the most critical components in EMJAC’s TRU systems. There are patented packing towers, dry and wet scrubbers that are required to control air pollutants by trapping down all particles. There will also be a Continuous Monitoring System (CMS) of the TRU that will be directly linked to the Department of Environment to ensure the highest standards are adhered to.
The energy requirement for this Advanced Continuous Thermal Recovery Unit or TRU plant is extremely low. Combustion by-products of syngas provide sufficient heat to drive and sustain the TRU making it 100% self-sustainable.
EMJAC’s TRU technology has been tested and complies with environmental regulations of many countries worldwide. The TRU technology has also been installed in countries such as USA, Europe, China, African countries, Middle East and Thailand. The proliferation of EMJAC’s green technology will increase the ratio of recycled waste tires and reduce illegal dumped waste tires globally assuring a better future and lower resource costs.