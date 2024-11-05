Early ENS Investor Transfers $2.47M To Binance Amid Upcoming Token Unlocks

An early investor linked to the $ENS token recently transferred 154,000 ENS tokens, valued at approximately $2.47 million, to Binance.
This recharge marks the investor’s first significant transfer in three months.
疑似 $ENS 早期投资方时隔三个月再次向 #Binance 充值 15.4 万枚 ENS，价值 247 万美金
2022.05.04 以来该地址曾收到项目方分发的 386 万枚代币，而 2024 年来已累计向交易所转移价值 642 万美金的 ENS，目前仍持有 202 万枚（约 3236 万美金）
钱包地址 https://t.co/5P6tzDH4lU https://t.co/wmF5hikLVd pic.twitter.com/tyPweK63aY
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) November 4, 2024
Since May 2022, this address has received a total of 3.86 million ENS tokens directly from the project’s distribution.
Throughout 2024, it has transferred $6.42 million worth of ENS tokens to various exchanges, while still holding a sizable 2.02 million ENS, currently valued at around $32.36 million.
IMX and ENS Token Unlock Event Approaches
These movements come as a wave of large token unlocks is set to hit the market. Among the most notable, $15 million worth of IMX and ENS tokens are set for release on November 5 and November 7, respectively.
Following shortly after, on November 8, $68 million worth of EIGEN tokens (27.8 million) and $21 million in FLR tokens (1.7 billion) will unlock. The week concludes with a notable event on November 11, when Aptos will release 2.2% of its circulating supply, amounting to about $93 million.
DL DATA DROP
Another big week for token unlocks.
$15m $IMX and $15m $ENS unlock Nov 5 and Nov 7.
27.8m $EIGEN ($68m) and 1.7b $FLR tokens ($21m) unlock Nov 8.@Aptos unlocks 2.2% of its float ($93M) on Nov 11. pic.twitter.com/KrKKDohVGw
— DL Research (@dl_research) November 4, 2024
This ENS transaction, alongside the upcoming token unlocks, has heightened interest within the crypto community as traders prepare for potential market shifts in the days ahead. With such a high volume of tokens becoming available, investors are keeping a close eye on price trends and market responses to these developments.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: andranik2018 / 123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch