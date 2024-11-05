Early ENS Investor Transfers $2.47M To Binance Amid Upcoming Token Unlocks

November 4, 2024

An early investor linked to the $ENS token recently transferred 154,000 ENS tokens, valued at approximately $2.47 million, to Binance.

This recharge marks the investor’s first significant transfer in three months.

Since May 2022, this address has received a total of 3.86 million ENS tokens directly from the project’s distribution.

Throughout 2024, it has transferred $6.42 million worth of ENS tokens to various exchanges, while still holding a sizable 2.02 million ENS, currently valued at around $32.36 million.

IMX and ENS Token Unlock Event Approaches 

These movements come as a wave of large token unlocks is set to hit the market. Among the most notable, $15 million worth of IMX and ENS tokens are set for release on November 5 and November 7, respectively.

Following shortly after, on November 8, $68 million worth of EIGEN tokens (27.8 million) and $21 million in FLR tokens (1.7 billion) will unlock. The week concludes with a notable event on November 11, when Aptos will release 2.2% of its circulating supply, amounting to about $93 million.

This ENS transaction, alongside the upcoming token unlocks, has heightened interest within the crypto community as traders prepare for potential market shifts in the days ahead. With such a high volume of tokens becoming available, investors are keeping a close eye on price trends and market responses to these developments.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter  @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: andranik2018 123RF  // Image Effects by  Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.