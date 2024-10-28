DWF Labs Transfers 2 Million FET Tokens To Binance Amid Fetch.ai’s Strong Recovery And New Partnerships

Yesterday, DWF Labs recharged 2 million FET tokens to Binance, worth approximately $2.68 million.
This transfer follows DWF’s recent role as a market maker for Fetch.ai, where it received a distribution of 6 million FET tokens on October 16.
Within the past week, DWF has moved a total of 4 million FET to Binance, valued at $5.56 million. This influx of tokens to the exchange has been accompanied by a 3.32% dip in FET’s price.
Fetch.ai ($FET) has demonstrated resilience in volatile markets. In October 2023, FET rebounded sharply from a 70% drop, rallying 300% over two months.
After a brief correction, it surged 550%, reaching a new all-time high just five months later—an impressive 20x recovery from its previous low.
For those concerned about the recent market pullback, this recovery history underscores FET’s capacity for rapid gains. Additionally, four major projects are now collaborating with Fetch.ai, further enhancing its growth prospects.
Fetchai And Injective INJ Redefining Proposals
Currently, two significant proposals are set to redefine both the Fetch.ai and Injective ecosystems. Proposal 32 introduces an IBC Protocol upgrade, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers between Fetch.ai and Injective. Proposal 33 outlines a software upgrade to merge Fetch.ai with the CUDOS network. Both proposals swiftly reached quorum with unanimous approval within just 40 hours, and they are expected to be finalized by October 27, 2024.
🚀 What’s Happening with $FET, $INJ, and $ASI?
Two major proposals are reshaping the Fetchai and Injective networks:
1. Proposal 32 upgrades the IBC Protocol to resume smooth cross-chain transfers between Fetchai and Injective.
2. Proposal 33 finalizes the software upgrade to… https://t.co/sWEwhvt9o2
— Denis (@CryptoDSLX) October 25, 2024
These updates pave the way for improved cross-chain functionality, positioning FET for further advancements.
They also coincide with the launch of $ASI—a combined initiative from FET, OCEAN, and AGIX—which could bring a new wave of utility and interoperability across these blockchain networks. As these integrations solidify, Fetch.ai appears primed for substantial progress.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
