DTX Exchange Threatens Solana and BNB Dominance With Record-Breaking 10,000 TPS  

Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) are star cryptos, offering extensive use cases and boasted by high-performing blockchain networks to their communities.
However, the emerging DTX Exchange (DTX) has shocked the tradFi community after its record-breaking testnet performance processed over 10,000 transactions per second which are way higher than these blockchains.
Market analysts are closely watching the performance statistics of Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) alongside their network shortcomings, and how DTX Exchange can dominate the tradFi sector with its scalable and cutting-edge infrastructure not found elsewhere.
Binance Coin (BNB) Face Bears Amid Money Laundering Case
Binance Coin (BNB) faces critical scrutiny by the crypto community after a new legal front was opened for the project. After the District Court for the Western District of Washington, Seattle accused Binance Exchange of money laundering and illicit activities, the price has witnessed notable bearish pressures with high sell-offs for Binance Coin (BNB) and a 6.25% monthly drop.
Despite the scalable and low-cost schemas of the BNB chain, the project is often criticized for its security vulnerabilities. The chain also allows 100 transactions per second which is comparatively slower than other competitive blockchains, influencing the demand for Binance Coin (BNB) for different interoperability purposes in the ecosystem.
Expert Voices Criticism For Solana (SOL) TPS Statistics
Solana (SOL) is one of the fastest blockchains with a theoretical output of up to 65,000 TPS. Moreover, the robust and extensive ecosystem plays a crucial role in posing it as a favorable choice for developers globally due to its low cost and fast speed. However, the Solana (SOL) blockchain has been under critical scrutiny lately for its false TPS claims and congestion issues.
Solana (SOL) blockchain holds a record of processing 91 million transactions in a day with a maximum of approximately 1500 TPS. Though one of the fastest and most seamless blockchains, Justin Bons recently criticized the Solana (SOL) blockchain for faking its TPS statistics and misleading investors by a factor of 6.5, leading to price turbulence for SOL tokens amid market speculations.
DTX Exchange Breaks Records With 10,000 TPS on Testnet
DTX Exchange’s testnet launch was met with a wave of excitement after the hybrid blockchain delivered a record-breaking performance by processing over 10,000 TPS. These statistics of DTX have defied market standards, positioning the platform way ahead of Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) in the trading sector with massive community support.
Furthermore, the BNB chain is also eclipsed by the hybrid model of DTX Exchange and its blockchain performance statistics, offering a lightning-fast execution speed of 0.04 seconds. Moreover, the 1000x leverage feature of DTX advances it way ahead of Binance Coin (BNB) with extensive use cases and a major decentralized and secure alternative for data-conscious users.
Earn Fortune By Investing $100 in DTX Presale Today
DTX Exchange (DTX) is backed by industry specialists as one of the best presales of 2024, raising a massive $1.6M in stage 2 of the presale in no time. With its AI-backed platform, 1000x leverage, global scope, and trader-friendly narratives, the platform is poised to lead the trading sector and become the next biggest exchange with 10x potential to yield substantial returns.
Global traders are rushing to seize the opportunity at $0.04 before the price rises to upper levels as presale advances. As the community now anticipates listing by Q4 of 2024 as presale demand is super hot, experts predict a bullish rally above $1 post-listing.
Conclusion
While Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) face operational challenges, DTX Exchange shows a bullish potential by setting new trading standards with an impressive 10,000 TPS testnet performance. DTX’s cutting-edge hybrid blockchain layer-1 technology and high-performance metrics push traders to secure their positions in its presale early to earn big as the project moves toward its major CEX and DEX listings.
