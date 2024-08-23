DTX Exchange: New Moonshot Discovered by Ripple and Solana Whales

Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) Whales Have Discovered a New Moonshot – DTX Exchange (DTX)
Finding a coin with great growth potential is the most exciting thing in crypto. Whales from established crypto coins like Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) believe they have found one that matches that description. This project is DTX Exchange (DTX) – a Stage 2 presale sensation that has already raised over $1.5M and may reach $2M before August ends.
This rookie is making a name for itself while XRP and SOL are making headlines. Some analysts even say that DTX could become the next 70x crypto in 2024.
Ripple (XRP): New Batch-Devnet Servers
Ripple (XRP) is a big player in the crypto market that has seen some exciting developments. Recently, Ripple Labs launched their new Batch-Devnet servers. These will be parallel XRP Ledger test networks, which could allow people to experiment with them without putting the main network at risk.
This bullish Ripple news could raise interest in this crypto. Speaking of which, the XRP value has jumped over 5% in the past week alone. The Ripple crypto is now sitting above its 50-day exponential and simple moving averages while having an awesome oscillator of 0.0090 in the buy zone.
All these signals point to Ripple continuing this bullish momentum. Market analysts predict XRP trading at $0.64 before September 2024 ends.
Solana (SOL): Prediction Markets Revealed
Solana (SOL) is another crypto that has captured the spotlight. In the past few days, Solana announced that prediction markets had entered its network. Notably, this project is called BET on Drift and was developed by the Drift Protocol. With this development, Solana could rival the leading platform Polymarket.
The Solana crypto value has risen around 1% on the one-week chart. But the technicals paint a different picture for SOL. Currently, it sits below its 50-day exponential and simple moving averages while having a momentum of -3.21, which suggests bearish signs.
Although this Solana news is bullish, many experts remain conservative. They predict that SOL will trade at $150 in September 2024.
DTX Exchange (DTX): A Rising Crypto With 70x Potential
Meanwhile, DTX Exchange (DTX) is becoming one of the year’s hottest presales. Those lucky enough to have bought it early now enjoy a 100% return. Even significant influencers in the crypto market are taking notice of this phenomenon. For example, YouTuber Crypto League says that DTX may see a 570x rise soon.
Unlike traditional platforms like Binance or Coinbase, DTX Exchange stands out with its hybrid trading model. This model combines the best of CEX and DEX – allowing people to buy over 120K asset classes like FX, bonds and cryptos. Plus, this will be done in complete privacy as DTX Exchange does not do any sign-up KYC checks.
The DTX utility token powers this platform. Holders of it will receive smaller trading fees and voting rights for governance issues. DTX costs just $0.04 in Stage 2 of its presale. This price will jump to $0.06 in Stage 3. Experts predict another 70x growth for DTX after a Tier-1 exchange listing in Q3 of 2024.
Why Are Ripple and Solana Whales Buying DTX Exchange?
The interest of Ripple and Solana whales in DTX Exchange shows that this project could be the next big thing in the crypto market. This coin already has a smaller market cap than these crypto coins and is tied to the successful $1.4T FX market. DTX has a better chance of moonshooting with these perks since it needs less money.
Learn more:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.