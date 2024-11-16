Dogecoin ($DOGE) Poised For Major Breakout As Whale Activity Intensifies

Dogecoin is nearing a critical breakout, with analysts predicting a 22% price swing based on its current trading range.
An hourly close outside the $0.42–$0.38 zone will signal the direction of the move, making this a key level to watch for traders.
#Dogecoin $DOGE is on the verge of a 22% price movement. An hourly close outside of the $0.42-$0.38 pocket will determine the direction of the breakout. pic.twitter.com/nAu6OHpShM
— Ali (@ali_charts) November 14, 2024
Adding to the excitement, Dogecoin whales have been highly active. Over the past 24 hours, whales have accumulated a staggering 140 million $DOGE, valued at approximately $56 million. This surge in buying activity suggests heightened confidence in the token’s short-term potential.
#Dogecoin whales bought 140 million $DOGE in the past 24 hours, worth around $56 million! pic.twitter.com/ROFi7giNXy
— Ali (@ali_charts) November 15, 2024
In a bold move, one prominent whale recently shifted all holdings from $SPX to $DOGE. Over the last two days, the investor sold 10.6 million $SPX for $6.2 million, locking in a profit of around $920,000. However, the transition to Dogecoin has proven less fortunate so far.
Whale Buys 13.95 Million $DOGE
The whale used the $6.2 million from the $SPX sale to purchase 13.95 million $DOGE. Despite this significant acquisition, the current value of these holdings sits at $4.88 million, translating to a loss of $1.33 million.
A whale changed all $SPX positions to $DOGE in the past 2 days!
He sold all 10.6M $SPX for $6.2M, making a profit of ~$920K.
Then he spent $6.2M to buy 13.95M $DOGE($4.88M currently), with a loss of $1.33M!
Address:
0x64843213ddc682c328d14bade67c663e879dfa86… pic.twitter.com/dnU4mbWuct
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 15, 2024
This high-stakes bet underscores the growing speculation around Dogecoin’s imminent breakout. As market participants keep a close eye on $DOGE’s next moves, whale activity continues to drive volatility and shape sentiment.
Whether the anticipated breakout will validate this whale’s risky strategy remains uncertain. However, with increasing buying pressure and technical indicators pointing toward a decisive move, Dogecoin is firmly in the spotlight.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
