DOGE Technicals Signal Correction: $50M Capital Might Rotate Into Ripple and DTX Exchange This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) Technical Analysis: About To Correct?
Today, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.39, currently down 5% in the last 24 hours. But despite the big month and week rally, DOGE has already started to correct and the volume is down 30% from the recent high.
Technicals suggest DOGE may go down further:
- RSI is at 90, which is overbought. RSI values this high, which means the asset is overbought and may pull back as buyers lose steam.
- Bollinger Bands are widening, which means the market is getting more volatile, and the prices could move sharply. This setup often precedes corrections, especially when combined with an overbought RSI.
- A close below $0.30 could change the sentiment and could lead to a bigger decline as traders take profits.
Some DOGE fans are still hoping for a bounce, but technicals are warning. So, some investors are looking at alternatives that could grow faster in the short term.
$50M To Rotate?
With Dogecoin (DOGE) looking to correct, analysts think $50M could rotate out this week. Ripple (XRP) and DTX Exchange (DTX) are looking like the beneficiaries. Both have different value props and, unlike DOGE, aren’t meme-driven. This rotation is driven by investors looking for projects with more solid fundamentals and growth. While DOGE has its own charm, especially in the meme coin space, market participants may be more inclined to invest in projects that have more utility and real-world use cases.
Ripple (XRP) Market: Inflows Piling In
XRP is on a tear, and new inflows could add fuel to the fire. Currently, at $0.71, XRP is up nearly 1% in the last 24 hours and 31% in the last week.
XRP’s performance and signals are strong but legal and regulatory challenges are still in play. The steady inflows into XRP ETPs show institutional confidence in Ripple’s future. Since 2024, XRP ETPs have seen $24 million in inflows.
Source: CoinMarketCap
DTX Exchange (DTX) and New Opportunities
As investors look for new opportunities in the crypto space, DTX Exchange (DTX) is emerging as another one. Currently, in presale, the DTX Exchange (DTX) token has gone up 400% from its initial price and is now at $0.10 in its 5th presale. With presale having raised over $7.7 million so far, DTX Exchange (DTX) is close to reaching its $8 million target. Strong demand.
Here are the reasons why DTX Exchange (DTX) is a good playground for capital rotation:
- Centralized and decentralized trading features in one platform. Users can trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, and commodities all in one place.
- DTX Exchange has over 120,000 trading instruments and up to 1,000x leverage. Perfect for advanced traders who want to diversify.
- Interest in DTX has grown rapidly in the last few days and is outpacing established projects like Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). DTX has seen a 220% increase in interest in the last few days.
Analysts predict that once DTX is listed on major exchanges, it could be 10x, given its unique approach and growing user base. So, if you want to get out of meme coins and into platforms that offer more utility and growth, DTX is an option.
Conclusion: Get Out Of Meme Coins And Into Utility Driven Assets
The market is shifting as investors are reallocating funds from meme driven assets like DOGE to projects with stronger fundamentals like XRP and DTX Exchange (DTX). While Dogecoin (DOGE) has had some big gains recently, technicals are indicating a correction is near. This correction is causing investors to look at assets like XRP and DTX, which offer different value props and could deliver more sustainable growth.
As the market shifts, these flows could be a sign of a bigger trend towards projects that offer more utility and tie in with traditional finance. With XRP’s upswing and DTX’s hybrid approach, both should see some of this rotation in the coming weeks.
