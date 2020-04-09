Digital Contact Trading Platform Bityard Launches with Hedge Fund Backing and USDT Registration Bonus

Leading Singapore-based digital contract trading platform Bityard has announced its official launch with a 258 USD registration bonus for all users.
8 March 2020, Singapore – Leading digital contract trading platform Bityard has officially launched. According to industry authoritative sources, Bityard has received a strategic investment from a US hedge fund worth 10 million USD, creating a precedent in the industry for complex contracts and simple transactions. To offer its customers a real head start on the competition, Bityard has announced that it will be giving a bonus to the value of 258 USDT, in the form of any of its listed digital currencies, to all registered users.
Founded in November 2019, and headquartered in Singapore, Bityard is one of the world’s leading digital currency contract trading platforms. The company is regulated by the American Money Services Businesses, Singaporean Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), and the MTR of Estonia for the European Union. In Southeast Asia, Bityard aims to keep up with local digital asset market demand, especially with regards to government-driven blockchain trends.
Bityard Ambassador
Not only does Bityard offer secure, simple, and fast digital contract transactions, but it has also acquired Thai boxing champion, and action film actor Buakaw Banchamek, as a brand ambassador. Bityard stated that Buakaw will continue to set off waves of attention globally, with his continued success as a professional boxer and film star.
A Brand Ambassador for Bityard stated:
“At Bityard, our ambition is to foster research and development of relevant
forward-looking technology, overseas market expansion, and ecological construction of our brand name.“
A New Market
2020 has seen a very turbulent start for financial markets, which has only exacerbated the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. With Bitcoin halving in the forefront of everyone’s minds, a “grey swan” event in the form of COVID-19 ruthlessly swooped in, cutting the price of all cryptocurrencies in half. However the crypto market has since displayed its usual resilience, with a quick rebound from the lowest point by more than 60%.
Bityard believes that recent events have now made contract purchases one of this year’s most competitive main battlefield on exchanges. As a new entrant, the founder of Bityard clearly understands that in order to gain a solid placement in the highly competitive contract market, innovation is critical.
The Hidden Potential of Simplified Transactions
Bityard conducted extensive research into the digital currency market, revealing that there is a large consumer group very interested in the considerable potential contract trading can offer. Despite keen interest from this group, studies also showed an unwillingness to participate in contract transactions independently, for fear of losses due to inexperience in this new market. This burgeoning consumer market interest was enough motivation for Bityard to develop a platform that could provide users with simple contract transactions, and other derivatives, in a simple, seamless experience.
Complex Contracts, Simple Transactions
Bityard adheres to the product concept of “complex contracts, simple transactions”, and aims to bring customers the ultimate simple operation experience. Opening an account is simple, interested parties only need to register with an email or mobile phone number, making the process super fast.
Bityard currently supports the use of 6 mainstream digital currencies for user accounts.
Additionally, the Renminbi and Vietnamese Dong are both supported, with plans to add more FIAT on-ramps in the future. There is also a system in place to allow transferring of funds between companies and individuals using a simple, intuitive trading interface. The platform aims to attract all levels of traders, allowing users to trade with a little as 5 USDT.
Registration Bonus
After registering users can get free Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, TRON, and other mainstream digital currencies to the value of up to 258 USDT. In addition, users can also get Bityard’s first platform currency BYD. Interested parties should check out Bityard.com today, and register for a free bonus!
Media Contact
Contact Name: Rafael
Contact Email: [email protected]
Learn more about Bityard – http://www.Bityard.com
Follow Bityard on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Bityardofficial/
Read about Bityard on Medium – https://medium.com/@bityardsns
Join the official Bityard Telegram channel – https://t.me/BityardExchange
Follow Bityard on Twitter – https://twitter.com/Bityardofficial
Connect with Bityard on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/bityard/
Bityard is the sole source of this information.Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.