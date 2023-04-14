Digital Bonds Revolution Helps Boost TMS Network (TMSN) To 2240%, Ripping Cardano (ADA) and Binance (BNB) across the Crypto Market Arena

In the world of cryptocurrency, digital bonds are rapidly gaining popularity as an innovative solution to traditional bonds. As a result, decentralized trading platforms, such as TMS Network (TMSN), are benefiting from this trend, making it one of the fastest-growing crypto projects. With an impressive 2240% profit, TMS Network (TMSN) is leaving popular cryptocurrencies, like Cardano (ADA) and Binance (BNB), in its wake.
In this article, we’ll explore the latest updates surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance (BNB) and examine why TMS Network is flying to new heights.
Binance (BNB)
Binance (BNB) is a cryptocurrency used for trading fees, purchases, and trading on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, despite being one of the largest cryptocurrencies, Binance (BNB) isn’t immune to sudden declines. While 2023 brought improved performance for Binance (BNB), the token has suddenly fallen in March, losing significant value.
At the end of February, Binance (BNB) was priced at $304.8, but it fell to $267.4 in the first few days of March. Although Binance (BNB) soon managed to pick up its price and is currently trading at $311.97, it has nosedived in the past 24 hours. Binance (BNB) is down by 54.8% from its all-time high price of $690.9.
The instability in Binance (BNB)’s price has made its investors anxious, and there could be more price falls for Binance (BNB) in the future. Therefore, investing in Binance (BNB) is risky, and investors should be cautious before investing.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency that strives to provide a secure and sustainable blockchain platform for decentralized applications and smart contracts. Cardano (ADA)’s unique design involves a layered architecture that separates accounting and computational functions, delivering improved security, scalability, and flexibility for developers.
After multiple attempts, Cardano (ADA) has finally breached the crucial resistance level represented by the 200-day moving average for the first time in years. At present, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.4, and the volume profiles indicate an uptrend, suggesting a possible continuation of the rally.
The breakthrough of the 200-day moving average is a significant milestone for Cardano (ADA), demonstrating the cryptocurrency’s increasing strength amidst ongoing market volatility. This achievement is notable, particularly given the recent market rally, with Bitcoin surpassing the $30,000 mark.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized blockchain-based trading platform that has exceeded expectations due to the recent surge in cryptocurrency prices. It has become a topic of discussion due to its innovative trading solutions and utilities.
As the adoption of cryptocurrency grows, TMS Network (TMSN) is a much-needed development for traders looking to enhance their profitability and make sound trading decisions. The platform is intuitive, multipurpose, and accessible, offering a safer, seamless, faster, and more transparent trading experience than traditional platforms as it’s based on the Ethereum chain.
TMS Network (TMSN) is the world’s first and most advanced digital trading platform supporting multiple assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, Forex, and CFDs. It provides users with an all-in-one trading and financial universe where they can conduct multiple transactions with robust trading tools.
During the early presale stage, TMS Network (TMSN) raised over $4 million, pleasing investors. The TMS Network (TMSN) token currently trades at $0.5, over 100x the presale price, with stage two of its ICO already underway. TMS Network (TMSN) aims to raise $12 million in funding through the ICO.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.