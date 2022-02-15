Decentraland MANA Price Up 7% Amid Samsung 837X Valentine’s Day Event

Decentraland’s MANA price is up over 7% this Valentine’s day as Samsung’s 837 New York City experience center added a location in the Metaverse featuring quests, NFT prizes, product reveal events, and live performances. If users have an NFT badge, they can claim fabulous wearables this Valentine’s Day in Samsung’s Sustainability Forest in Decentraland. Let’s take a closer look at Decentraland and its token MANA and see what the project has been up to in recent days.
What Is Decentraland?
Launched in February 2020, Decentralnad is currently the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market. It features a 3D experience that enables users to explore its virtual world via a browser and a compatible wallet like MetaMask.
Decentraland features one of the most active ecosystems with the most lucrative virtual real estate market and the largest community on the market.
Decentraland is entirely free for users to explore. No purchases or investments are required. Decentraland features hundreds of places users can visit. Some of the most popular ones include Decentral Games’ virtual casino, GolfCraft mini-golf game, and the Wonderland mining game.
MANA is the native ERC-20 token used for in-game transactions, activities, and more. As the leader in blockchain-based Metaverse experiences, Decentraland’s MANA token is the most underrated coin on the market and is a must-watch in 2022.
Why Is MANA Price Rising?
This Valentine’s day, Samsung announced their event in their Sustainability Forest in Decentraland. Users with a quest badge can trade their badge for the Valentine’s Day wearable.
If you have a quest badge, show love by blowing kisses in the #837X Sustainability Forest in @decentraland to trade it for the Valentine’s Day wearable.
No badge? There is still time to earn it today! https://t.co/qiDrYuH71U pic.twitter.com/Ih13igZSwI
— Samsung US (@SamsungUS) February 14, 2022
To get the badge, users must collect five boxes scattered across Samsung’s plot of land. Once they bring the boxes to the NPC, they can claim a badge and incredible wearables.
A partnership with a significant company like Samsung is a sure way to drive bullish momentum to Decentraland’s MANA. It’s great to see mainstream partnerships with Metaverse crypto projects, especially during this crypto bear market.
At the time of writing, Decentraland’s MANA is trading at $2.99, up 7.7% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $5.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $543 million.
You can buy MANA on most major exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
