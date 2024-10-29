Crypto Whales Expect Ethereum to Recover But Is the Flippening Still Possible? New Rival Surges

As ETH hovers around $2,600, crypto whales are banking on a recovery, eyeing the elusive $3,000 level.
With on-chain activity surging and technical indicators hinting at a reversal, the big question remains—can Ethereum reclaim its crown and finally challenge Bitcoin, or will the “flippening” stay a distant dream?
Ethereum (ETH) is holding steady above $2,600, but whispers of the long-awaited “flippening” grow quieter amid recent market fluctuations. Its daily trading volume may have surged to $21.50 billion, yet Ethereum’s momentum remains shaky. Meanwhile, JetBolt (JBOLT), a new and trending crypto rival, is seizing the spotlight with an electrifying presale and cutting-edge features—making it hard for whales to resist.
While Ethereum battles resistance levels, JetBolt surges with a deafening presale success that causes buzz across the crypto space. With this, could JetBolt become the new rising star? In this article, we dive deep into Ethereum’s latest market moves, the ongoing ETH vs. BTC debate, and how JetBolt is cementing its position as a must-watch altcoin.
Ethereum Recovery: Will the “Flippening” Ever Happen?
Ethereum (ETH) is clinging to $2,613.41. Recent exchange outflows of 300,000 ETH signal bullish sentiment, with whales banking on a rally. Yet, whether Ethereum can reclaim dominance over Bitcoin (BTC) remains hotly debated. Currently, BTC is flirting with $71,000, while ETH trades far below its all-time high of $4,891 from 2021. Ethereum’s current struggle to break past critical resistance levels of $2,594 and $2,707 also raises questions about the timing and feasibility of a full recovery.
The “flippening”—the idea that Ethereum might surpass Bitcoin’s market cap—feels elusive as Ethereum trails far behind, holding a market cap of $314.80 billion, compared to Bitcoin’s $1.40 trillion dominance, causing mixed views on ETH’s trajectory. On top of that, ETH’s net outflows from ETFs have also reached $35 million, suggesting diminishing interest among traditional traders.
Ethereum also experienced a volatile 7-day stretch, dipping below $2,400 midweek before bouncing back strongly, closing near $2,616. Nevertheless, bullish on-chain metrics like a 12% surge in trading volume and whales accumulating ETH indicate long-term confidence in the altcoin.
Ethereum’s recent RSI and MACD readings show mixed signals, reflecting neutral market sentiment. Breaking above the converging 200-day, 100-day, and 50-day SMAs could push ETH toward $2,800. However, failure to hold support at $2,400 could trigger another correction, with expert analysts eyeing $2,100 as the next support level if bearish momentum persists.
On a brighter note, Ethereum’s institutional partnerships—including BlackRock’s tokenized fund launch and Visa’s asset tokenization efforts on Ethereum’s blockchain—are keeping ETH relevant in the long run.
As crypto whales remain hopeful for Ethereum’s recovery, the “flippening” now seems increasingly unlikely as ETH struggles to maintain dominance despite minor rebounds. Meanwhile, JetBolt (JBOLT) emerges as the hottest presale opportunity, grabbing attention with its impressive blockchain power and outstanding features.
JetBolt: The Altcoin Presale Sparking a New Wave of Innovation
JetBolt (JBOLT) has rapidly emerged as a headline-grabber, particularly among whales eager for fresh opportunities. Unlike traditional networks burdened by gas fees, JetBolt introduces zero-gas technology powered by the Skale Network, allowing users to make frictionless, seamless transactions.
This breakthrough not only enhances speed and accessibility but also paves the way for unprecedented innovation in dApps, SocialFi, blockchain gaming, Web3 platforms, and other sectors without worrying about gas fees slowing adoption or limiting functionality. JetBolt has many other exciting features including an AI-powered market news and insights tool, a rewarding staking platform, and a seamless Web3 wallet.
JetBolt’s fully functional ecosystem comes packed with intuitive features, but it’s the exclusive Alpha Boxes that are really stirring excitement. These unique packages unlock up to 25% additional JBOLT tokens for batch buyers, granting an irresistible bonus for early adopters. With crypto whales actively acquiring JetBolt tokens, the presale has already exceeded $425,000 in sales, setting the stage for further momentum.
The combination of JetBolt’s cutting-edge features, developer-friendly infrastructure, and exciting presale success positions it as one of the best altcoins in 2024. As JetBolt’s presale gains momentum, early adopters and whales alike are seizing the opportunity—joining the race towards the revolutionary future of crypto with JetBolt.
Final Thoughts: Ethereum’s Road to Recovery While JetBolt Drives Whale Interest
Ethereum (ETH) holds steady at $2,613.41 as crypto whales anticipate a recovery, but the debate regarding the long-awaited “flippening”, whether it will unfold or not, stays unanswered. While ETH fights to regain momentum, the pressing topic remains: will Ethereum reclaim dominance or see other rivals close the gap?
Meanwhile, whales are gravitating towards JetBolt during its exciting presale phase. With its groundbreaking technology and transformative ecosystem, JetBolt is swiftly becoming the next-gen token worth exploring further.
