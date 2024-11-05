Crypto Whale Sparks 8x Surge In $OPK Price with Massive Buy-in

A mysterious crypto whale, who previously invested 9,600 SOL into tokens $Pnut and $FRED, has now started accumulating a third token, $OPK, causing its price to skyrocket.
Within just an hour, the whale’s actions drove $OPK’s price up by an astonishing 800%.
The token $OPK—short for “Obi PNut Kenobi”—takes inspiration from an iconic image: a squirrel wielding a lightsaber, as seen in Elon Musk’s pinned tweet.
Over the past two hours, the whale spent 1,500 SOL, valued at approximately $248,000, to purchase 84.32 million $OPK tokens, bringing the average cost per token to $0.0029.
As a result of this surge, the whale is already sitting on an estimated floating profit of $30,000.
今日花费 9600 枚 SOL 重仓 $Pnut 和 $FRED 的神秘巨鲸开始建仓第三个代币 $OPK 🧐 其买入使得币价一小时内暴涨 8 倍！🚀
OPK 全称 Obi PNut Kenobi，形象源于马斯克置顶推文中拿着光剑的松鼠；过去 2 小时他花费 1500 $SOL （约 24.8 万美金）买入 8432 万枚 OPK，平均成本 $0.0029，目前浮盈 3…
In addition to his significant position in $OPK, this address is ranked as the top holder of $FRED and among the top five holders of $Pnut, showcasing his influence within these emerging tokens.
This whale’s moves have sparked considerable interest, driving excitement among traders and raising questions about the future impact of his accumulating investments across these coins.
The crypto community will be watching closely to see what the next steps may be for this high-profile investor.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
