Crypto Whale Moves 4 Trillion SHIB, Gensler’s Possible Exit. Lunex Emerges As New Favorite 

99 million dollars worth of Shiba Inu, about 4 trillion tokens, were moved across wallets last week Thursday. This crypto whale was single-handedly responsible for the SHIB price plummeting by 12.5%.
However, one cannot blame this crypto whale, as the SHIB price is up almost 150% in YTD figures, and nobody ever lost money by selling too early. While this whale had a great payday, Lunex Network is surging in its presale as it sets its sights on becoming the crypto trading platform of choice, and SEC chair Gary Gensler is rumored to resign.
Lunex Network (LNEX): Why Crypto Whales Are Watching This Hybrid Exchange
Lunex Network is redefining crypto trading with its innovative hybrid exchange, designed to address the inefficiencies of both centralized and decentralized platforms. By combining the speed and user-friendliness of centralized exchanges with the security and autonomy of decentralized ones, Lunex Network offers seamless multi-chain trading without the hassle of wallet connections. This balance of convenience and control positions Lunex Network as a standout in the crowded crypto market.
Crypto whales are paying close attention to Lunex Network. The platform’s advanced features—like staking rewards, profit-sharing, and access to liquidity pools—make it more than just an exchange; it’s a comprehensive ecosystem for traders and investors alike. With its presale already gaining momentum, Lunex is proving to be an attractive option for investors.
Lunex Network offers a forward-thinking solution in a space often dominated by hype-driven tokens. This hybrid exchange isn’t just the next big thing—it’s a smart move for those looking to stay ahead in the ever-changing world of crypto.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Meme coin keeps on giving
Is there anything Shiba Inu cannot do? Regarded as down and out and a coin past its prime, the SHIB price is up 150% on YTD figures, up 88% on a 90-day candle, and 11% for the week.
It seems the age of meme coins is back, but one crypto whale sold a massive 4 trillion tokens and bagged almost $100 million in the process. Assuming the crypto whale invested on New Year’s Day, it would have been a $40 million gamble that paid off in the most incredible of ways.
This crypto whale action was enough to put downward pressure on the token, but the SHIB price soon rebounded, still flying high on the Trump Pump. The SHIB price will undoubtedly still go up, but this crypto whale was prudent.
Gensler to offer his farewell letter soon?
“I will fire Gary Gensler on day one”, Trump cried triumphantly at the Bitcoin conference earlier this year. Now Trump has been confirmed as the 47th president of the USA, and Gensler is seemingly not giving Trump the pleasure. On Saturday, Gensler mentioned that he has been “proud to serve” and hinted at resigning before Trump’s famous finger could point at him and say, “ You’re fired”.
The highly unpopular SEC chair will not be missed in the cryptosphere.
Conclusion
The crypto whale who cashed in on a resurgent SHIB price indicates how profitable crypto can be when you act on the right token at the right time. Considering the opportunity waiting in the Lunex Network presale, it could be the right time to invest in Lunex Network to bolster a well-balanced crypto portfolio.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.