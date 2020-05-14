Crypto vs COVID-19: Bitcasino.io Raises 20BTC in Donations and Launches Charity Poker Tournament

Bitcasino.io and its community have raised 20BTC in support of COVID-19 relief, and have teamed up with the Pioneer Club and The Giving Block for a charity poker tournament.
13th May 2020, Tallinn, Estonia – Crypto gaming pioneer Bitcasino.io and its loyal community of players have managed to raise 20BTC in support of COVID-19 relief by donating player Loyalty Rewards. In addition, Bitcasino has also teamed up with the Pioneer Club and The Giving Block for a series of COVID-19 relief “No Limit Hold’em” charity poker tournaments.
The 20BTC donation (€162,000) is the result of Bitcasino’s Crypto vs. COVID-19 charity campaign in cooperation with crypto-friendly fundraiser The Giving Block. The campaign aimed to raise crypto donations through players donating their rewards from Bitcasino’s pioneering Loyalty Club, and a sponsored collaborative COVID-19 virtual relief concert with The Giving Block.
Starting at 5pm UTC May 16th, the exclusive platform partner, Bitcasino, intends to raise even more by hosting tournaments with some of the biggest names in the crypto space such as Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Bitcoin magazine CEO David Bailey.
The first event is in cooperation with Binance charity, who will match all funds raised 2 to 1. Bitcasino has also promised to double donations of up to 10k.
Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at Bitcasino.io said:
“Now’s the time to band together with both the crypto community in support of those who are most vulnerable to the threat of COVID-19. After a series of successful charity campaigns and more to come, we hope to show the world how generous our crypto community is and how crypto can be used for positive change.”
This is the third charity poker tournament to take place and the first with Bitcasino’s involvement, with the last two attracting over 50 headline crypto enthusiasts and influencers.
To learn more about the COVID-19 relief efforts and how to donate as part of the poker tournament, visit Bitcointuesday now.
