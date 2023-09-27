Crypto Veteran Investor Explains Bollinger Bands and How To Spot Gems Like Cardano and Bitcoin Spark

In the world of cryptocurrency investments, having the right tools and strategies at your disposal is crucial. That said, a veteran crypto investor recently explained Bollinger bands and how to spot gems like Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Spark (BTCS).
What are Bollinger bands?
Bollinger bands are a popular technical analysis tool. They consist of a middle line, usually a simple moving average, flanked by upper and lower bands that represent standard deviations from the average price. These bands help traders gauge price volatility and potential trend reversals, making them valuable for identifying entry and exit points.
Is Cardano a good Investment?
Cardano (ADA) ranks among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, showcasing its established presence. Its solid fundamentals, a team of renowned experts, and its commitment to scientific, research-driven development set it apart as a robust contender in the market. Cardano’s approach to scalability and sustainability through its multi-layered blockchain architecture and smart contract support has positioned it as a potential game-changer. These factors, combined with a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications, partnerships, and community support, make Cardano (ADA) an attractive investment option.
What is Bitcoin Spark?
Bitcoin Spark is a new Bitcoin hard fork that addresses its predecessor’s limitations and introduces new technologies that push the boundaries of what a decentralized digital currency can achieve. Nonetheless, Bitcoin Spark has a maximum supply of 21 million BTCS, maintaining the scarcity characteristic of Bitcoin (BTC).
By reducing the time per block, increasing individual block transaction capabilities, and substantially augmenting the number of nodes, the Bitcoin Spark network is able to process many transactions at fast speeds and low costs. This makes Bitcoin Spark a more suitable option for day-to-day and small crypto payments.
A critical facet of Bitcoin Spark’s evolution is its multi-layered architecture. This design includes a smart contract layer with multiple execution systems that all reach finality on the main network, ensuring scalability. With this addition, Bitcoin Spark is also able to accommodate various programming languages, including Rust and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible languages like Solidity and Vyper. This flexibility opens up a world of possibilities for smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps), expanding Bitcoin Spark’s utility.
Bitcoin Spark also introduces the Proof-of-Process (PoP), a consensus mechanism that ingeniously combines elements of both Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS), rewarding users for confirming blocks and contributing their processing power. This innovative mechanism restrains linear rewards by exponentially reducing rewards per additional power, ensuring a more equitable distribution. This, coupled with Bitcoin Spark’s vast nodes, allows for many validators. In fact, the Bitcoin Spark team will provide an application compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, iOS, and Android, which will enable users to participate in network validation.
Bitcoin Spark envisions becoming a self-sustaining revenue-generation ecosystem. It will rent out the validators’ contributed power to individuals or organizations seeking remote computing power, who will be required to pay for the service using BTCS. 3% of the revenue will go to the team for upkeep, income, and maintenance, and the remaining portion will go to validators, giving additional rewards from the newly minted BTCS and transaction fees. The network will also overlay supplementary revenue-generation services, including advertising on its website and application. Network participants will receive a substantial 50% share of the revenue generated, ensuring they are contributors and beneficiaries of the network’s growth.
The Bitcoin Spark Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has been touted as a good investment opportunity, especially for those who missed out on cheap Bitcoin (BTC). The ICO is currently in Phase 6, with BTCS priced at $2.75 and investors getting a 9% bonus. BTCS is set to launch at $10, indicating a 393% increase for investors, and the crypto has significant potential for growth and adoption post-launch.
How to spot crypto gems
Identifying promising gems requires a combination of due diligence, market awareness, and a long-term perspective. Keep an eye on market sentiment and trends. Look for projects with strong fundamentals, a dedicated team, and a clear use case. Examine the project’s whitepaper, development progress, and community engagement. Check if it addresses real-world problems and offers innovative solutions. Also, consider factors like scalability, security, and adoption potential.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.