Crypto Price Predictions For Pepe Coin, Bonk Coin And Cutoshi’s Influence On The Crypto Market

The meme coin space is in a frenzy, as there are predictions that the top meme tokens, like the Pepe coin price, are approaching surges despite the recent downturn.
BONK is also on the decline across different timeframes, and it remains to be seen how the meme coin will perform in the coming days. However, the new Cutoshi (CUTO) token is bringing on the heat in the meme market, and the project is commanding bullish price predictions. The arrival of the new meme is quite well-timed.
Pepe Coin Faces Dip Before Surge
The PEPE coin price reached a monthly high at $0.00001111 earlier on, and even though it has been constantly rejected at that level, the coin could be set to break out soon. Pepe has since fallen some way below its monthly high, and the latest reports say it could fall even deeper before any surge occurs.
Source: CoinMarketCap
The technical indicators point to a consolidation of Pepe Coin in the past week. Even despite a 5.18% weekly drop in the PEPE coin price, investors might have to endure another dip to lower support before a price rebound that could set it up for a rise to $0.000012.
The signs are positive, too, as investors are firmly behind the bulls on Pepe, too. Open interest and funding rates are on the rise, and Pepe is currently trading at a 5.17% monthly decline, but the meme coin could soon spike.
Bonk Price And The US Elections
The US presidential elections this year will have an even greater impact on the future of cryptocurrency in global markets. Cryptocurrency has been a sensitive subject in the presidential debate this year, and there will be a wide range of volatility in the coming weeks.
As a Solana meme coin, BONK is one of the tokens to be most affected, as Solana’s surge is heavily dependent on the election results. More than most meme coins, the BONK coin faces uncertainty, and some experts’ price predictions of $0.000033 might not hold in the long run.
Source: CoinMarketCap
However, the BONK price has now dipped 13.73% in the last month, and at 11.85%, its weekly price trend isn’t looking encouraging either. With the elections set to begin in a few days, the hope of the BONK coin and many other meme coins hangs in the balance.
Cutoshi: Strong Features, Tight Community
Cutoshi (CUTO) is a meme coin project that thrives on its Defi initiative. While it is quite unusual to have such meme-Defi fusion, Cutoshi takes the bold step of following Satoshi Nakamoto’s Defi principles of economic freedom and independence. The project also thematizes the Chinese Lucky Cat, which is fabled as a harbinger of fortune.
The project offers a DEX platform for token swaps and peer-to-peer transactions across multiple chains, It solves the problem of third-party interference in cross-chain transactions.
A healthy community is at the heart of most successful crypto projects. Cutoshi (CUTO) will follow in the footsteps of Shiba Inu and the new meme coin Dogwifhat in its journey to the top. In the ecosystem, members will have access to an Academy where they can gain insights on Defi principles; and they can also have fun and earn extra CUTO tokens by farming, completing easy tasks, quests, and more.
Cutoshi Shines As PEPE And BONK Prices Decline
It’s not looking good for PEPE and BONK on the price charts. Both top meme coins have suffered price declines across different timeframes, and investors can only hope the bullish predictions for both meme coins come true.
However, Cutoshi (CUTO) has continued to impress the market by incorporating Defi utility into its meme fun. Cutoshi Token Farming is now live, with over 1300 people already farming and earning.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.