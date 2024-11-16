Crypto News: This Altcoin Offers Residual Income to Userbase Via Revenue Share Outpacing UNI and XMR!  

The race is on to lock in maximum gains ahead of the upcoming altseason rally. Uniswap and Monero holders are confident of coming riches, but investors in the much-hyped Rollblock (RBLK) gaming presale look set to outperform with incredible 100x moves ahead as it brings blockchain to the gambling sector.
Uniswap (UNI) Drops As Volume Declines 60%
Uniswap suffered a 5% drop in the last 24 hours as its price attempts to find support around $8.46. In the last week, Uniswap has dropped over 7% amid a worrying 60% decline in 24-hour trading volume for Uniswap on exchanges. This has seen Uniswap drop to number 24 in the crypto rankings as other coins surge ahead with double-digit gains.
Uniswap is still green on the month, however, with a 5% gain for long-term holders. Uniswap recently announced the ERC-7683 upgrade, which aims to unify the various layer-two chains on Ethereum. This could open up Uniswap to much-needed new adoption and could propel it back above $15 assuming the upgrade goes according to plan.
Monero (XMR) Finds Support at $151 After Privacy Coin Concerns
Monero has also painted a red day today with a 2.5% drop, leaving the Monero price to fall to $151. Monero holders have been watching the wider crypto with dismay over the past week, as Monero has slipped 6.2% in that time while many other chains have been soaring.
Monero remains a challenging buy in the current regulatory climate as privacy coins have come in for heavy fire from the SEC. Monero could well rally as soon as Gary Gensler’s departure is announced, with the implication being that Monero will be free of such crackdowns under Trump’s incoming regime. Monero could well crack resistance at $180 during the weeks to come.
Rollblock (RBLK) Giving Early Investors Jackpot Returns as Platform Builds Trust
Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as one of the leaders in the 2024 presale scene, as over 22,000 investors have put their money where their mouth is to stake a claim on this revolutionary DeFi casino.
Rollblock takes the existing $450 billion online gambling industry and revamps it in every way, using world-leading blockchain technology to secure all bets on-chain and so eliminate a major pain point of the industry. Now all bet manipulation is a thing of the past as everything can be instantly verified on the Ethereum blockchain.
All payouts are made using RBLK, the native token of Rollblock. RBLK is being tipped for an astonishing 100x growth this year, thanks to its hard cap of a billion coins and a unique revenue share scheme that will pull millions of tokens off decentralized exchanges each and every week. These tokens will end up being burned from supply (60%) while the remaining tokens are to be allocated to the community through the staking rewards. There is a current 50% bonus being applied to all purchases of Rollblock tokens.
Crypto analysts are pointing to a coming supply crunch that will send Rollblock upwards 100x from the current level of $0.035. Uniswap and Monero holders have a limited time to secure a bag before the next coming price hike!
