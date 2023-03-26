Crypto Gold Rush Incoming with TMS Network (TMSN) Reaching the 2.5m Dollar Mark is Set to Outshine Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) this Year

The recent turn of events in the crypto market has denoted that a crypto gold rush is imminent. In the year 2023, the crypto market has risen by more than 40%, surpassing the $1 trillion total market cap.
In the event of the anticipated crypto gold rush, cryptocurrencies will outshine each other. Taking a look at TMS Network, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), TMS Network (TMSN) has a higher probability of outshining the duo.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) is a layer-1 network designed to fill in the lapses of the Ethereum blockchain. Cardano (ADA) was launched to be a more scalable and an interoperable blockchain.
Leveraging its speed and interoperability, Cardano (ADA) will be able to attract more users to its network given that the crypto gold rush takes place. This will increase the transaction volume on Cardano (ADA). The increase in the transaction volume on Cardano (ADA) will help improve its value.
However, Cardano (ADA) as a layer-1 platform struggles in asserting its dominance as it competes with other layer-1 platforms. In addition to this, Cardano (ADA)’s native token, ADA, lacks a clear-cut use case which might discourage its purchase.
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is another layer-1 blockchain created to facilitate speedy transactions without sacrificing its decentralization. To achieve this, Solana (SOL) also makes use of relatively new features which includes proof of history.
At the last peak of the crypto market, the crypto space saw a lot of Defi and Web3 projects built on Solana (SOL). Although this trend faded during the crypto winter, it is expected to be repeated on Solana (SOL) in the next bull.
On the flip side, Solana (SOL)’s high transaction processing capacity comes at the expense of its network consistency. In the year 2021, Solana (SOL) experienced over eight service outages. In 2022, over two days-lasting outages were recorded. This downtime on Solana (SOL) has in a way discouraged users and reduced its adoption rate.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network ( TMSN) as a trader-centric and community-driven Ethereum-based network has designed its token to meet the needs of traders. Notable among the use cases of TMS Network (TMSN)’s native token is the access to premium trading tools token holders have.
As a layer-2 solution, TMS Network (TMSN) does not compete with other L1s for dominance as it leverages the dominance Ethereum blockchain has established in the space.
Similar to this, Ethereum has established itself as a strong network that can withstand high-volume transactions. With this, there is the guarantee that TMS Network (TMSN) will also withstand high-volume transactions without glitching. As a user-centric platform, TMS Network (TMSN) has included a social trading feature that will allow other traders to follow and imitate successful trades.
In the occurrence of the crypto gold rush, the user-centric features on the TMS Network (TMSN), will draw the profit-seeking audience to the platform, leveraging the platform to cease the profit window. The assurance of a stable Network that TMS Network (TMSN) guarantees its users also serves as a center of attraction that will appeal to its users.
Conclusion
Having shed more light on the trio, it can be categorically stated that TMS Network (TMSN) will outshine both Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL).
Furthermore, TMS Network (TMSN) has recorded over 700% increase in value since the presale started. The TMS Network (TMSN) token started at $0.0047 and is now at $0.038, the second phase of its presale. This is a profit making window for traders.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.