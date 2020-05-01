Crypto Gaming Pioneer Cloudbet Launches New Website with a Host of New Features

Leading Bitcoin casino and sportsbook Cloudbet has unveiled its impressive new website. The updated site offers a slew of new advancements including faster load times, new language options, live eSports betting, and more.
28th April 2020, Curacao – Bitcoin sportsbook and casino Cloudbet has launched a new feature-packed website, in its most ambitious makeover since the crypto-gaming pioneer opened for business in 2013. Cloudbet recently invited its players to experience the Beta version of its next-generation service, which offers a vastly improved betting experience and new markets including esports.
Based on customer feedback, Cloudbet have continued to make improvements and launched the Beta as the new Cloudbet.com earlier this month. The site offers a slew of great improvements, including:
- Faster load times on mobile devices
- A Quick-bet slip that allows players to place bets in two taps
- Live-streamed esports betting on 60+ markets including CS:GO, LoL, Dota 2
- New language options, including Italian, Spanish and German
- Betting in Ethereum (more new coins coming soon)
- On-site bitcoin purchases
- Improved, intuitive navigation and user interface
A Cloudbet spokesman had these words to say about the new update;
“We’ve set out to build the most impressive betting service the world has ever seen,It provides the foundation for the exciting new products and features that the industry will see in the coming years.”
Cloudbet will continue to operate its old site at legacy.cloudbet.com until players are comfortable
with the new service. The current site will eventually be retired, marking a step change in the
enduring legacy of one of the world’s oldest bitcoin sportsbooks, and casinos.
On both sites, Cloudbet continues to offer the high limits and low margins for which its
sportsbook is renowned, and customers can wager on hundreds of casino games from slots to
poker, baccarat and roulette from top-of-the-line studios.
About Cloudbet
Established in 2013, Cloudbet is one of the world’s leading bitcoin sportsbooks and casinos,
Cloudbet was one of the first operators to recognise the huge potential for bitcoin to alleviate
customers’ pain points with faster, secure and private transactions. In keeping with its mission to
create the best betting experience for customers, Cloudbet offers the best odds and unrivalled
bitcoin betting limits, while new players also receive a generous 100% deposit bonus up to
5BTC/BCH/ETH.
Media Contact
Contact Name: Camilla Wright
Contact Email: [email protected]
Cloudbet is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.