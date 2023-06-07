Crypto experts asked Google Bard about Shiba Inu and Tradecurve the answers are surprising

The current crypto industry is filled with speculation and anticipation as investors continuously seek insights into the price performance of various projects. In an exciting twist, crypto experts have turned to Google’s AI chatbot, Google Bard, to shed light on the price performance of two cryptocurrencies:
Shiba Inu and Tradecurve, which is in its presale phase. The answers provided by Google Bard have generated surprising revelations and sparked further curiosity within the crypto community. Keep on reading to find out what those answers were.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) could face a liquidity squeeze
Regarding Shiba Inu, Bard’s response surprised many crypto experts. Instead of providing a detailed Shiba Inu price projection, Bard shared an intriguing analysis. It highlighted the volatile nature of meme coins like Shiba Inu, cautioning investors about the risks associated with such speculative assets.
Also, Shiba Inu has recently been having trouble as many experts foresee a liquidity crisis. The total value locked (TVL) on Shiba Inu’s decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, has likewise fallen precipitously as it now sits at 24 million from a 600 million value in 2021.
With all technical indicators and moving averages for Shiba Inu showing strong sell signals, Bard also claims that bears are in control. Shiba Inu has a cost of $0.000008484 with a market cap of $5B, dropping by 2.19% in the last day alone.
Tradecurve (TCRV) presale stuns global investors and experts
Crypto experts were particularly intrigued by Bard’s response regarding Tradecurve, a rising presale sensation. Like with Shiba Inu, instead of offering a specific price projection, Bard focused on the potential of Tradecurve to disrupt the online trading market. It highlighted the platform’s focus on privacy and automated & artificial intelligence (AI) bots, which will attract traders and investors seeking more data-driven decision-making.
Bard’s response emphasized the growing interest in Tradecurve as investors diversify their portfolios and seek privacy-focused trading platforms. This unexpected twist further piqued curiosity within the crypto community for this upcoming borderless, hybrid trading platform.
Tradecurve’s innovative platform allows users to subscribe to automated and AI trading bots, revolutionizing the way traders operate and potentially improving profitability. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, these trading bots can analyze market trends, execute trades, and make informed real-time decisions.
The subscription model allows traders to access these powerful tools without the need for extensive technical knowledge or constant monitoring of the market. These bots’ automation and AI-driven design provide many advantages, including improved efficiency and the capacity to carry out deals at the most advantageous moments.
However, these trading systems will be just one aspect of the vast Tradecurve ecosystem. Another central selling point of Tradecurve is that it will not require any KYC checks, meaning users can trade in complete anonymity.
It will accomplish this by becoming one of the few platforms allowing traders to utilize their cryptocurrency assets as collateral while trading all derivatives on one account. These factors give it a competitive edge over already-established trading platforms like Binance and Kraken.
Those looking to back this potential market leader are purchasing its native token, TCRV, which is now in Stage 3 of its public presale and can be bought for only $0.015. Holding the TCRV token is key to obtaining subscription fee discounts for AI trading bots, governance voting rights, passive income through staking, and more.
Although Google Bard could not predict the future valuation of TCRV, it did point to the fact that only 40% of the 1.8B token supply will be available during its presale. Still, the demand is already high, with millions of tokens sold.
With this in mind, experts forecast a 50x increase for TCRV as the presale keeps gaining traction. Moreover, TCRV has plans to list on Uniswap or a Tier-1 CEX after its launch, which could trigger a rally for it. With the possibility of a 100x jump in price, TCRV could become a chart-topping crypto that Bard believes may rule the market due to its long-term growth potential and solid fundamentals.
